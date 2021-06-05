fbpx
QQQ
-0.22
335.82
-0.07%
DIA
-0.14
348.04
-0.04%
SPY
-0.37
422.97
-0.09%
TLT
-0.30
140.20
-0.21%
GLD
-0.21
177.37
-0.12%

TRON Founder Justin Sun Wins Bid For The Highest Priced Bitcoin NFT To Date

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 5, 2021 4:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TRON Founder Justin Sun Wins Bid For The Highest Priced Bitcoin NFT To Date

What Happened: Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON blockchain, has won the bid for the first-ever “Golden Whale Pass” at a recent NFT auction hosted by NFT Glee and Bitcoin 2021.

The Golden Whale Pass will give the holder lifetime access to all future Bitcoin Conference events and multiple VIP benefits at the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

Sun put in the winning bid at a price of 12.6 BTC, which amounted to over $460,000 at the time of writing, making the Golden Whale Pass the highest priced Bitcoin NFT in history.

Bitcoin 2021, the conference that is happening at press time, is said to be the largest event in crypto history, seeing attendance from over 50,000 people.

Why It Matters: Sun’s recent purchase comes as no surprise to those that have been closely following his big-ticket purchases over the years.

Last year, the Tron founder paid $4.5 million in order to have dinner with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) Chairman Warren Buffet.

The dinner, which took place at a private country club in Omaha, was also attended by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, eToro CEO Yoni Assia, and CFO of crypto exchange Huobi, Chris Lee.

Earlier this year, Sun also claimed to have placed a $70 million bid that wasn’t fulfilled for Beeple’s iconic artwork, which sold for an astounding $69 million at the Christie’s auction.

“Bitcoin epitomizes everything that cryptocurrency innovation stands for, and will continue to stay in the forefront of our industry as we enter mass adoption,” said Justin Sun. “It is exciting to see large scale NFT use cases such as the Golden Whale Pass and I am excited to be a part of this legacy.”

Sun said he plans to donate the NFT to the APENEFT projects after being impressed by the team and their vision to be the ARK Funds of the NFT space.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Entrepreneurship Travel Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Elon Musk The Next 'Bad Boy' Of Crypto? At Least 'Incumbent' Justin Sun Thinks So

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may be the next in line to receive the "bad boy" title of the cryptocurrency world. read more

Beeple NFT Price Could Have Been Even Higher Than $69M — Only If Crypto's Controversy Child Had His Way

Tron (CRYPTO: TRON) founder Justin Sun who participated in the auction of Beeple’s artwork sold on Thursday for $69 million revealed how the bidding reached sky-high levels. read more

Charlie Munger Talks Bitcoin, SPACs And GameStop Mania: 'It Must End Badly, But I Don't Know When'

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) vice chairman Charlie Munger spoke at the Daily Journal read more

Warren Buffett Called Bitcoin 'Rat Poison' — Now It's Closing In On Berkshire Hathaway's Valuation

The rise of bitcoin has been one of the top stories of 2020. What Happened: Bitcoin price hit all-time highs throughout December, passing the $27,000 level on Dec. 27. read more