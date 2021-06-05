TRON Founder Justin Sun Wins Bid For The Highest Priced Bitcoin NFT To Date

What Happened: Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON blockchain, has won the bid for the first-ever “Golden Whale Pass” at a recent NFT auction hosted by NFT Glee and Bitcoin 2021.

The Golden Whale Pass will give the holder lifetime access to all future Bitcoin Conference events and multiple VIP benefits at the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

Sun put in the winning bid at a price of 12.6 BTC, which amounted to over $460,000 at the time of writing, making the Golden Whale Pass the highest priced Bitcoin NFT in history.

Bitcoin 2021, the conference that is happening at press time, is said to be the largest event in crypto history, seeing attendance from over 50,000 people.

Why It Matters: Sun’s recent purchase comes as no surprise to those that have been closely following his big-ticket purchases over the years.

Last year, the Tron founder paid $4.5 million in order to have dinner with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) Chairman Warren Buffet.

The dinner, which took place at a private country club in Omaha, was also attended by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, eToro CEO Yoni Assia, and CFO of crypto exchange Huobi, Chris Lee.

Earlier this year, Sun also claimed to have placed a $70 million bid that wasn’t fulfilled for Beeple’s iconic artwork, which sold for an astounding $69 million at the Christie’s auction.

“Bitcoin epitomizes everything that cryptocurrency innovation stands for, and will continue to stay in the forefront of our industry as we enter mass adoption,” said Justin Sun. “It is exciting to see large scale NFT use cases such as the Golden Whale Pass and I am excited to be a part of this legacy.”

Sun said he plans to donate the NFT to the APENEFT projects after being impressed by the team and their vision to be the ARK Funds of the NFT space.