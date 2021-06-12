 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Auctions Seat On First Spaceflight For $28M
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 12, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Auctions Seat On First Spaceflight For $28M
  • Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, held a live auction on Saturday for a seat on its first spaceflight trip next month.

  • The live auction began at 1 p.m. EDT and lasted a few minutes. The bidding began at $4.8 million. The winning bid was that of $28 million. The name of the winner is expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks.
  • The auction kicked off on May 5 with sealed bids and continued till June 10. 

  • According to Blue Origin, it got entries from more than 6,000 people from 143 countries. 

  • The winner will then get one of the six seats on Blue Origin's first flight, which is currently set for July 20, and fly on the spacecraft with Jeff Bezos and his brother for 11 minutes. It isn't clear if the other three seats will be occupied. 

  • The trip in the 60-foot-tall suborbital rocket will take the crew 62 miles (100 kilometers) above the Earth's surface.

  • The Blue Origin launch is set for Launch Site One in Texas.

  • Bezos's space exploration company competes with Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX.

  • The money raised from this auction will go towards Blue Origin's foundation, which the company says will contribute towards the development of life in space and inspire future generations to pursue careers in science.

    •  

  •  

Photo courtesy of Blue Origin.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + SPCE)

Senate Schedules Google, Amazon Antitrust Hearing Featuring Sonos: Reuters
India High Court Refuses Amazon, Walmart-Owned Flipkart's Antitrust Quash Appeals: Reuters
TSA To Exempt 'Secure' Exporters From New Air Cargo Screening
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Amazon.com
AWS Announces Israel Data Centers To Aid Country's Digital Transformation
Amazon Is Looking For Head Of Blockchain With Experience In Decentralized Finance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blue Origin Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Richard BransonNews Travel Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com