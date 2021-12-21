Elon Musk Mocks Web 3.0 Again, Twitter And Dogecoin Co-Founders Join In

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken another dig at Web 3.0 technologies, which tout themselves as working on realizing the next version of the Internet.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that he cannot find Web 3.0 anywhere and asked whether anyone has seen it.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, responded to the tweet by suggesting the place where it could be found.

it's somewhere in here pic.twitter.com/l7hj7Sogur — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 21, 2021

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Musk’s tweet also got the attention of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey, who responded with a cheeky tweet.

Musk, who is a big proponent of Dogecoin and has previously taken digs at Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) supporter Dorsey, responded to the tweet by saying, “m something something.”

m something something — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2021

Musk’s reply could apparently be a dig at Metaverse, a hypothesized iteration of the Internet that combines multiple elements of technology such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It may also be a dig at Facebook, which recently rebranded itself as Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Musk had said earlier on Monday that Web 3.0 is not exactly real and currently seemed “more marketing buzzword than reality.”

I’m not suggesting web3 is real – seems more marketing buzzword than reality right now – just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years. 2051 sounds crazy futuristic! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

This came after he promoted a video likening Web3.0 to the early days of the internet.

Why It Matters: Musk has expressed his dislike for Web 3.0 earlier too, tweeting earlier this month that it “sounds like bs.”

He had also mocked vocal proponents of Web 3.0 by sharing a meme on Twitter of the famous "Urinal Etiquette" cartoon.

Web 3.0 is supposed to be a decentralized version of the internet that would run on blockchain and challenge the dominance of tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc.’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1706 at press time. Bitcoin is up 4.7% during the period to $48,676.71.

Read Next: Crypto In India Lives Another Day: Possibility Of Immediate Ban Dissipates