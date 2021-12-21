Elon Musk Mocks Web 3.0 Again, Twitter And Dogecoin Co-Founders Join In

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 21, 2021 3:45 am
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken another dig at Web 3.0 technologies, which tout themselves as working on realizing the next version of the Internet.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to say that he cannot find Web 3.0 anywhere and asked whether anyone has seen it.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, responded to the tweet by suggesting the place where it could be found.

Musk’s tweet also got the attention of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) co-founder Jack Dorsey, who responded with a cheeky tweet.

Musk, who is a big proponent of Dogecoin and has previously taken digs at Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) supporter Dorsey, responded to the tweet by saying, “m something something.”  

Musk’s reply could apparently be a dig at Metaverse, a hypothesized iteration of the Internet that combines multiple elements of technology such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). It may also be a dig at Facebook, which recently rebranded itself as Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Musk had said earlier on Monday that Web 3.0 is not exactly real and currently seemed “more marketing buzzword than reality.”

This came after he promoted a video likening Web3.0 to the early days of the internet.

Why It Matters: Musk has expressed his dislike for Web 3.0 earlier too, tweeting earlier this month that it “sounds like bs.”

He had also mocked vocal proponents of Web 3.0 by sharing a meme on Twitter of the famous "Urinal Etiquette" cartoon.

Web 3.0 is supposed to be a decentralized version of the internet that would run on blockchain and challenge the dominance of tech giants such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet Inc.’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1706 at press time. Bitcoin is up 4.7% during the period to $48,676.71.

Read Next: Crypto In India Lives Another Day: Possibility Of Immediate Ban Dissipates

