Crypto In India Lives Another Day: Possibility Of Immediate Ban Dissipates

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 20, 2021 5:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto In India Lives Another Day: Possibility Of Immediate Ban Dissipates

Cryptocurrency in India does not face an immediate ban, official documents pertaining to the country's legislative processes show.

What Happened: The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill does not appear to be one of the seven bills India's parliament will discuss during the winter session. The government may very well still be considering a ban of all or some cryptocurrencies, but its implementation is unlikely to be immediate.

As Benzinga reported in late November, the bill in question would ban most — but not all — cryptocurrencies by only enforcing its rule against privately-issued cryptocurrencies while establishing the groundwork for state-sponsored digital currencies.

See Also: IS CRYPTO BANNED IN CHINA?

Even if India's parliament fails to discuss the bill, President Ram Nath Kovind may issue an ordinance to fast-track it when the parliament is not in session between December and January. While a bill that may ban cryptocurrencies may be on its way to becoming law in India, the country's Finance Ministry is purportedly considering establishing a legal framework that would treat them closer to commodities than currencies.

Photo by Ewan Kennedy on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Global Markets

Related Articles

Elon Musk Tweets 1995 Video Featuring David Letterman And Bill Gates, Likens Web 3.0 To Early Internet

Elon Musk Tweets 1995 Video Featuring David Letterman And Bill Gates, Likens Web 3.0 To Early Internet

Billionaire, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Technoking and serial entrepreneur Elon Musk promoted a video likening Web 3.0 to the early days of the internet. read more
Dogecoin Looks Set To Launch Despite Losing The Moon Race To DogeBonk: Twitter Awaits Elon Musk Reaction

Dogecoin Looks Set To Launch Despite Losing The Moon Race To DogeBonk: Twitter Awaits Elon Musk Reaction

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was printing a bullish pattern on Monday despite losing the race to become the first crypto to reach space. read more
Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Despite a lackluster phase of late, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still trading with noteworthy gains on a year-to-date basis. A new report from Cathie Wood's Ark Invest looks at how valid the apex currency is in the face of evolving crypto market dynamics. read more
Chart Wars: Why Riot, Marathon Stocks Could Bounce If Bitcoin Holds Above This Key Level

Chart Wars: Why Riot, Marathon Stocks Could Bounce If Bitcoin Holds Above This Key Level

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) have both formed daily chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction. read more