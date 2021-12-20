Elon Musk Tweets 1995 Video Featuring David Letterman And Bill Gates, Likens Web 3.0 To Early Internet

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 20, 2021 5:30 pm
Billionaire, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Technoking and serial entrepreneur Elon Musk promoted a video likening Web 3.0 to the early days of the internet.

What Happened: The TikTok video tweeted out by Musk on Monday features a 1995 episode of the David Letterman Show with Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) founder Bill Gates as the guest. In the video clip Gates attempts to defend the still-nascent ecosystem.

Letterman cites how a major demonstration of internet technology was a baseball game being broadcast over the internet and asks "does radio ring a bell?" Gates defends the internet by pointing out that the game would be saved on a server, remaining accessible after the broadcast.

See Also: WHAT IS WEB 3.0?

The video was produced by angel investor Jason Calacanis, the host of the "this week in startups" podcast, he explained that the internet also removed the "gatekeeper" and that everyone can publish online, while only a very limited number of people could speak on the radio. Calacanis said this is what he believes is happening now with Web 3.0.

Interestingly enough, the video seemingly contradicts a stance publicly expressed by Musk who tweeted earlier this month that Web 3.0 "sounds like bs."

This declaration also follows his brother Kimbal Musk launching an autonomous decentralized organization (DAO) aimed at philanthropy in early December, which is arguably a Web 3.0 project.

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: PLBY Group CEO Talks The Company's Transition To Web 3.0

