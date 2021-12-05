 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Criticizes NFTs And Web3, Posts A Famous Urinal Cartoon
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
Elon Musk Criticizes NFTs And Web3, Posts A Famous Urinal Cartoon

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shared a meme on Twitter and posted a three-panel version of the famous "Urinal Etiquette" cartoon. 

He depicts a guy entering a men's bathroom and passing empty urinals before choosing one near another man and saying, "Hey man...you should join our DAO." This meme is taken from the well-known "urinal etiquette" comic.

Musk suggested that there is too much noise about Web3 in the crypto market, while the term's exact definition is unknown. 

Last week, Musk tweeted that this fancy word sounded ridiculous to him. 

Musk wrote that "Web3 sounds like bs" as an answer to a market forecast thread by President of Y Combinator and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

Musk also derided NFTs in response to a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus about the proliferation of scams within the industry.

Even as Musk expresses his displeasure with certain aspects of the crytocurrency market, he has remained a stalwart supporter of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Related Link: Dogecoin Sees Sudden Spike As Elon Musk Sends Out Tweet

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: DAO Elon Musk TeslaNews Top Stories Markets ETFs General Best of Benzinga

