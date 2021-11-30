Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 26.95% at $0.00004998 over 24 hours late Monday night.

What’s Moving? The token has shot up 13.29% over a seven-day trailing period.

SHIB rose 24.64% and 20.71% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), respectively.

Over a 90-day period, the self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer has risen 624.55%, while it has declined 26.7% over the last 30 days.

SHIB rose to an all-time high of $0.00008845 in late October. It traded 44.75% lower from those levels at press time.

Why Is It Moving? SHIB moved higher alongside DOGE at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.83% to $2.6 trillion.

SHIB was mentioned in 1,770 tweets — attracting moderate interest on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz data.

DOGE was the most mentioned coin on Twitter, as per Cointrendz, and attracted 4,437 tweets.

SHIB, however, captured high interest among retail investors and topped the list of trending tickers as arranged by Stocktwits. It also trended on CoinMarketCap.

On Monday, SHIB landed on Kraken, a major cryptocurrency exchange. Earlier in the month, the Shiba Inu Army was outraged after Kraken failed to list the token despite promising to do so.

SHIB hit one million users on Monday, as per Etherscan data, which gives the token’s team yet another avenue for propagating buzz.

It was reported earlier that Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) was adding SHIB for payments and that an executive from Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) will partner with the project on a non fungible token game.

