It's Official! Online Retail Giant Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu

byBibhu Pattnaik
November 27, 2021 12:13 pm
Major tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) has officially confirmed that it will accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). 

In a recent tweet, Newegg said, "Coming soon to Newegg…$SHIB". 

The internet retailer added Bitcoin (CRYPTO:  BTC) as a payment option for customers in 2014. In April of this year it also added Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to its list. 

Newegg presently supports 11 cryptocurrencies. 

Last week, the official Twitter handle of Newegg tagged Shiba Inu's official profile and its lead developer, asking for a direct message and indicating the retailer has "got a question for ya."

According to a recent analysis, an investment in Shiba Inu of just $15 would make the investor a millionaire if done early enough in the coin's history.

Newegg is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. 

Relate Link: Shiba Inu Community Declares War Against Those Spreading 'Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt' — Taking Inspiration From Sun Tzu

Photo: Newegg Twitter
 

