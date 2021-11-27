It's Official! Online Retail Giant Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu
Major tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) has officially confirmed that it will accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).
In a recent tweet, Newegg said, "Coming soon to Newegg…$SHIB".
Coming soon to Newegg…$SHIB https://t.co/BeRw6mfPmZ@Shibtoken @ShytoshiKusama #ShibArmy #Shib #friendshib #newegg #blackfriday #cybermonday pic.twitter.com/3TOehrhyJ6
— Newegg (@Newegg) November 26, 2021
The internet retailer added Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a payment option for customers in 2014. In April of this year it also added Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to its list.
Newegg presently supports 11 cryptocurrencies.
Last week, the official Twitter handle of Newegg tagged Shiba Inu's official profile and its lead developer, asking for a direct message and indicating the retailer has "got a question for ya."
According to a recent analysis, an investment in Shiba Inu of just $15 would make the investor a millionaire if done early enough in the coin's history.
Newegg is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Photo: Newegg Twitter
