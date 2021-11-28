Shiba Inu Partners With Former Activision Executive For A Shiba Inu NFT Game; Metaverse Efforts In The Works

byShanthi Rexaline
November 28, 2021 1:37 pm
Shiba Inu Partners With Former Activision Executive For A Shiba Inu NFT Game; Metaverse Efforts In The Works

Meme crypto Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has had a terrific run this year, could soon venture into gaming.

What Happened: Shiba Inu has joined forces with David Volk, former Vice President of Technology at Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), to create a play-to-earn NFT game, Shytoshi Kusama, project leader of Shiba Inu, said in an article posted on Medium.

Kusama also said the team has landed a partnership with a game studio to develop the Shiboshi NFT game. Volk will lead the game design, implementation, and completion of the game being developed by the game studio.

Shiba Inu Games is focused on building an "incredible version" of the Shiboshi game, the SHIB programmer said. The game will be primarily for mobile.

The completed game will be licensed solely to the decentralized team at Shiba Inu for use on Shibarium, and the team can add various decentralized elements to enhance this mobile version, Kusama said.

Related Link: Shiba Inu Weathers Crypto Sell-off Relatively Better, Becomes The First Memecoin To List In South Korea

This will provide unique opportunities within the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, namely SHIB, Doge Killer (CRYPTO: LEASH) and Bone ShibaSwap (CRYPTO: BONE). The revenue from Shiba Inu Games in-app purchases will allow for SHIB and LEASH burns.

Metaverse For SHIB? The Shiba Inu Core Devs have been discussing for weeks plans to implement the metaverse on Shibarium, Kusama said.

The lead developer, however, cautioned that for the metaverse to provide real value to users, a certain foundation needs to be built prior to the release of the technology. "And that's why we are working on so many aspects of Shiba Inu, including Shibarium, Shi, Shibanet, The Decentralized Shiboshi Game, Incubator and much more that won't become evident until the near future," Kusama said.

At last check, SHIB was slipping 6.79% at $0.000037.

Related Link: It's Official! Online Retail Giant Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu

