Shiba Inu Army Outraged As Kraken Fails To List SHIB Despite Promises

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 4, 2021 10:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Army Outraged As Kraken Fails To List SHIB Despite Promises

The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) community didn’t take well to Kraken’s decision to not list the token on its crypto trading platform.

What Happened: In a tweet on Monday, U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken promised to list Shiba Inu on Nov. 2 if it managed to get 2,000 likes on the tweet.

The tweet in question managed to generate 2,000 likes within minutes of being posted and now has more than 81,000 likes. Still, Shiba Inu traders were disappointed to note the coin had not been listed even on Nov. 3, despite the exchange’s promise.

On Wednesday, the exchange confirmed that it would not in fact be listing Shiba Inu on account of having “more work to do” in its listing review process.

Shiba Inu supporters were outraged at the exchange reversing its decision to list the cryptocurrency and took to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to show their displeasure.

Users claimed that the false promises would hurt Kraken’s credibility as a crypto exchange with some users deciding to move funds over to Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as a result of Kraken’s actions.

Price Action: Shiba Inu dropped by 20.21% in the last 24 hours after a large holder moved 40 trillion tokens across the blockchain. At publication Thursday morning, the coin was trading at $0.00004938 with a trading volume of $8.8 billion.

It now ranks 11th in terms of market cap, falling below its rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) which is currenlty in the 9th spot with a market cap of $34 billion.

Photo by Brock Wegner on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Is Kraken Listing Shiba Inu Coin? Here's What You Need To Know

Is Kraken Listing Shiba Inu Coin? Here's What You Need To Know

There is a growing buzz around cryptocurrency exchange Kraken listing the meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). read more
This Psychedelics Unicorn's Stock Is Up 50% In One Month—Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

This Psychedelics Unicorn's Stock Is Up 50% In One Month—Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin

Shares from psychedelics unicorn Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) are soaring in anticipation of the data being created by the company’s phase 2 trial with the psychedelic psilocybin. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Price Dropping Lower Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Price Dropping Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 1.97% to $0.27 over 24 hours early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has declined 12.57% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Price Crashing Today?

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Price Crashing Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 15.1% lower over 24 hours at $0.00005675 early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 14.66% over a seven-day trailing period. read more