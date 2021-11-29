Shiba Inu Lands On Kraken In The Latest Win For The Token

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 29, 2021 2:46 pm
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) landed on major cryptocurrency exchange Kraken as the token continues making major strides on its way to becoming one of the tops in the cryptocurrency market.

What Happened: Kraken announced on Monday that the exchange now supports Shiba Inu with funding already live and trading expected to roll out on Tuesday. According to CoinMarketCap data, Kraken is the fourth top crypto exchange and saw a trading volume of $422 million over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu will be traded on Kraken against both the U.S. dollar and euro, adding a much-appreciated fiat onramp on a high-liquidity platform. Shiba Inu will also be available on the professional trading Kraken Terminal.

When it comes to futures and margin trading, the exchange wrote that these "won't be available at launch," suggesting they will be deployed at a later time.

The report follows Shiba Inu hitting one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club" after Benzinga reported earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.

SHIB Price Action: As of Monday afternoon at publication, Shiba Inu is trading $0.00004339 after seeing its value increase by nearly 14.32% over the last 24 hours with a sharp increase following Kraken's announcement.

