Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club."

What Happened: As of publication Monday morning, Shiba Inu's community now found its way into 1,013,360 wallets, according to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan. This follows Benzinga reporting earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.

Reaching such a milestone is expected to give Shiba Inu's proficient marketing team yet another tool to create a buzz around the memecoin once marketed as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer and has now turned into a utility token. According to recent reports, the token's community recently started to reject the memecoin definition, pointing to the fact "it is a real coin with a real community behind it" after deploying its own decentralized exchange (DEX) and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

SHIB Price Action: As of Monday morning at publication, Shiba Inu is trading $0.00003995 after seeing its value increase by nearly 5.80% over the last 24 hours.

