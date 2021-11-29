Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 29, 2021 12:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club."

What Happened: As of publication Monday morning, Shiba Inu's community now found its way into 1,013,360 wallets, according to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan. This follows Benzinga reporting earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.

See Also: SHIBA INU PRICE PREDICTION

Reaching such a milestone is expected to give Shiba Inu's proficient marketing team yet another tool to create a buzz around the memecoin once marketed as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer and has now turned into a utility token. According to recent reports, the token's community recently started to reject the memecoin definition, pointing to the fact "it is a real coin with a real community behind it" after deploying its own decentralized exchange (DEX) and non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.

SHIB Price Action: As of Monday morning at publication, Shiba Inu is trading $0.00003995 after seeing its value increase by nearly 5.80% over the last 24 hours. 

Image by Peter Ahrend from Pixabay 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu Issues Warning To Its Investors

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the memecoin advertised as Dogecoin-killer (CRYPTO: DOGE) turned utility token — issued a warning to its investors after they were targeted by scammers. read more
This Crypto Similar To Ethereum Just Passed Dogecoin For A Top 10 Market Cap Spot In The Crypto Market

This Crypto Similar To Ethereum Just Passed Dogecoin For A Top 10 Market Cap Spot In The Crypto Market

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is trading higher Monday, defying a cryptocurrency market that is trading lower. read more
Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) forced leading memecoin Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) out of the crypto Olympus by replacing it as the top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

Dogecoin Co-Founder Asks Jack Dorsey To 'Do Something' About Shiba Inu Promoters On Twitter

Billy Markus, the co-founder of meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), asked Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey to “do something” about the influx of Sh read more