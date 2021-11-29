As Meme Coins Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Fall Out Of Favor, These Metaverse Coins Struck Big Gains Last Week

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 29, 2021 6:37 am
As Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rallies subsided last week, these metaverse coins and others struck big gains.

The Sandbox (SAND): The token associated with a blockchain-based virtual world rose 101.77% over the last week. Sandbox price touched an all-time high of $8.51 last week. 

The project announced that the first public alpha The Sandbox game would be released on Monday. 

Apart from the Sandbox alpha, this month, the project raised $93 million from investors led by SoftBank Group Corp (OTC:SFTBY). 

The rapper Snoop Dogg will reportedly build a digital replica of his mansion in the metaverse associated with The Sandbox.

See Also: How To Buy The Sandbox (SAND)

Gala (GALA): The blockchain gaming project’s token rose 96.21% over the period last seven days. The gala coin price touched an all-time high of $0.8367 last week.

On Sunday, Jason Brink, president of blockchain at Gala Games said the company was going to deploy $1 billion into game development in Korea.

Last week, GALA moved on the news that cryptocurrency exchange OkEx listed Town Star, a token associated with the firm’s flagship game.

Basic Attention Token (BAT):  The token linked with a digital-advertising platform delivered through the Brave browser has shot up 59.89% last week. It touched an all-time high of $1.91 on Sunday.

This month Brave Software said it was partnering with Solana so as to integrate the latter into the browser it offers.

The privacy-oriented browser Brave’s user base has grown to over 42 million, as per its website.

See Also: Shiba Inu Partners With Former Activision Executive For A Shiba Inu NFT Game; Metaverse Efforts In The Works

Decentraland (MANA): The coin linked with the virtual reality platform underpinned by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has risen 43.66% over a week’s time frame. Last week MANA touched an all-time high of $5.90.

Over the weekend, the project said it was rendering wearables like virtual sneakers, masks, and other items in three dimensions. 

Last week, a piece of virtual real estate sold for $2.4 million on Decentraland, as per a Reuters report.

Amp (AMP): The digital collateral token jumped 29.49% last week. The token touched an all-time high of $0.1211 in June.

AMP was listed on Binance last week, while earlier in the month it was listed on the platform run by Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF).

Read Next: What's Pushing Shiba Inu Higher Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 3.08% to $0.2066 over 24 hours early Monday morning.  What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7.43% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE fell 2.2% and 3.31% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. read more
Avalanche-Based Dogecoin Knockoff Coin Ends in A Massive Rug Pull

Avalanche-Based Dogecoin Knockoff Coin Ends in A Massive Rug Pull

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX)-based meme coin Snowdog (CRYPTO: SDOG), themed after Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which was meant to last only eight days has ended in a rug pull.  read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), showed strength Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.65% to $2.56 trillion. What Happened: BTC traded 4.47% higher $57,218.96 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1.95%. read more

What's Pushing Shiba Inu Higher Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.29% higher at $0.00003911 over 24 hours leading up to Sunday night. read more