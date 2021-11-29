As Meme Coins Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Fall Out Of Favor, These Metaverse Coins Struck Big Gains Last Week

As Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rallies subsided last week, these metaverse coins and others struck big gains.

The Sandbox (SAND): The token associated with a blockchain-based virtual world rose 101.77% over the last week. Sandbox price touched an all-time high of $8.51 last week.

The project announced that the first public alpha The Sandbox game would be released on Monday.

The first public #Alpha releases tomorrow What's the first thing you're doing in the #TheSandbox Alpha Hub on release? – Connect with the community!

– Dance and Explore!

– Tell us what you'll be doing! More info https://t.co/MD5l59lQia#Metaverse #PlayToEarn — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 28, 2021

Apart from the Sandbox alpha, this month, the project raised $93 million from investors led by SoftBank Group Corp (OTC:SFTBY).

The rapper Snoop Dogg will reportedly build a digital replica of his mansion in the metaverse associated with The Sandbox.

Gala (GALA): The blockchain gaming project’s token rose 96.21% over the period last seven days. The gala coin price touched an all-time high of $0.8367 last week.

On Sunday, Jason Brink, president of blockchain at Gala Games said the company was going to deploy $1 billion into game development in Korea.

Two main takeaways from the @GoGalaGames Spider Tank World Cup in Seoul: 1.) We are built differently and we will always and consistently drive to level up…always.

2.) We announced that we are going to deploy $1b USD into game development in Korea. https://t.co/nvQEYgl3kQ — Jason (BitBender) Brink (@BitBenderBrink) November 28, 2021

Last week, GALA moved on the news that cryptocurrency exchange OkEx listed Town Star, a token associated with the firm’s flagship game.

Basic Attention Token (BAT): The token linked with a digital-advertising platform delivered through the Brave browser has shot up 59.89% last week. It touched an all-time high of $1.91 on Sunday.

This month Brave Software said it was partnering with Solana so as to integrate the latter into the browser it offers.

We've partnered with @solana to integrate it into the browser and make it the default for DApp support. We will soon bring best-in-class wallet features for the Solana blockchain into our desktop & mobile browsers. #BreakpointLisbon https://t.co/tTB7NXKWjI — Brave Software (@brave) November 8, 2021

The privacy-oriented browser Brave’s user base has grown to over 42 million, as per its website.

Decentraland (MANA): The coin linked with the virtual reality platform underpinned by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has risen 43.66% over a week’s time frame. Last week MANA touched an all-time high of $5.90.

Over the weekend, the project said it was rendering wearables like virtual sneakers, masks, and other items in three dimensions.

The Decentraland Marketplace is now rendering all wearables in 3D! Take a look here!https://t.co/EksYqOrxDx pic.twitter.com/QTgfjYaFCL — Decentraland (@decentraland) November 26, 2021

Last week, a piece of virtual real estate sold for $2.4 million on Decentraland, as per a Reuters report.

Amp (AMP): The digital collateral token jumped 29.49% last week. The token touched an all-time high of $0.1211 in June.

AMP was listed on Binance last week, while earlier in the month it was listed on the platform run by Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF).

