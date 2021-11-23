Why Is Ethereum-Based Amp Shooting Up In A Bearish Market?

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) shot up 23.59% over 24 hours to $0.0655 early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token has risen 22.27% over a seven-day trailing period.

AMP rose 24.74% against ETH, while it gained 25.7% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours.

Amp, a digital collateral token usable on networks such as Flexa, touched an all-time high of $0.1211 in June this year. At press time, it traded 45.35% below that level.

Since the year began, AMP has appreciated 259.1%.

Why Is It Moving? AMP’s rise comes despite a decline seen in major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.71% to $2.55 trillion at press time.

AMP saw high interest from retail traders at press time and was the top trending name on Stocktwits. The coin was also seen trending on cryptocurrency price-tracking websites CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

AMP was mentioned in 1,632 tweets and saw relatively low mentions on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz data.

The most mentioned coins BTC and ETH attracted 10,782 and 6,735 tweets, respectively.

The largest cryptocurrency by volume, Binance, said Monday it will list AMP. Trading for AMP/BTC, AMP/BNB, AMP/USDT, and a number of other pairs will commence on Tuesday, as per the Changpeng Zhao-led platform.

Earlier in the month, Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) listed AMP on its Voyager application.

Join us in welcoming @amptoken $AMP to the #Voyager app The #Amp token acts as collateral to bring added security to your transactions Head to the app to trade $AMP. pic.twitter.com/uAgSW3FH6c — Voyager (@investvoyager) November 17, 2021

Notably, the Voyager token too has shot up 82.44% over the last week thanks to the dip seen in the apex coin.

