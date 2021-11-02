SAND Token Surges 100% As Softbank Leads $93M Investment Round To Expand NFT Metaverse

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 2, 2021 11:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SAND Token Surges 100% As Softbank Leads $93M Investment Round To Expand NFT Metaverse

The native crypto token of blockchain platform The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) surged 100% in the last 24 hours after news of its latest investment round went public.

What Happened: The NFT and blockchain gaming platform raised $93 million from investors in a Series B funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC:SFTBY) Vision Fund 2, according to a report from Reuters.

The investment marks the fund’s first investment in a company that issues its own cryptocurrency tokens.

Although the company declined to disclose the valuation at which the round took place, The Sandbox token has a market cap of $2.5 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The company behind Sandbox reportedly owns 22% of SAND tokens in circulation.

The Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to create, build and trade virtual assets, including NFTs, on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. The SAND token is an ERC-20 token secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism.

The platform has partnered with several well-known brands and celebrities including Snoop Dogg, CryptoKitties, Care Bears and The Walking Dead. Snoop Dogg will reportedly build a digital replica of his mansion in The Sandbox’s NFT metaverse.

According to the firm’s chief operating officer Sebastien Borge, the latest investment round is in aid of fueling the Sandbox creators’ economy.

“We are creating this open metaverse. We are positioning the Sandbox against those giant tech companies who are claiming the metaverse to be theirs, offering an alternative where users are first,” he said.

Price Action: SAND was trading at $2.72 with a daily trading volume of $9.5 billion at the time of writing. The token’s price rallied over 300% in the last seven days, driven by investors' interest in metaverse gaming platforms after Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc.

Photo by Richard Horvath on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs Predicts $8,000 Ethereum In 2021: Report

Goldman Sachs Predicts $8,000 Ethereum In 2021: Report

Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has reportedly arrived at an $8,000 price target for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) by the end of the year. read more
Someone Just Sent $179M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

Someone Just Sent $179M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $179,076,678 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x29146557ce37eaf8090a4300b5083a40ef28687b read more
This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Just Saw A Nice Bounce Off Support

This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Just Saw A Nice Bounce Off Support

Shares of cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading higher Tuesday, most likely moving up as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more