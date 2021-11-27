Whales Are Buying Dogecoin, The Meme Crypto Ranks Among The Most Actively Used Smart Contracts

byBibhu Pattnaik
November 27, 2021 1:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Whales Are Buying Dogecoin, The Meme Crypto Ranks Among The Most Actively Used Smart Contracts

According to the smart contract activity, the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is being accumulated by whales as investors buy the dip. 

Dogecoin has made it into the top ten most frequently utilized smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

Smart contracts are  programs stored on a blockchain that run when predetermined conditions are met. 

Through the smart contract activity, it is easy to measure the amount of activity that takes place on-chain of one or more assets. 
As per WhaleStats, Dogecoin was ranked 7th place among the most actively interacted smart contracts on the chain.   

It shared the top position with Binance Smart Chain, Binance USD, and Chia Coin.

The data suggests that more and more people are interested in buying Dogecoin, since users have to own a certain amount of a coin to utilize the coin's smart contract.  

However, according to TradingView, Doge/USD trading pairs are losing up to 10% of their value.
Related Link: Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets ETFs General

Related Articles

It's Official! Online Retail Giant Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu

It's Official! Online Retail Giant Newegg Confirms That It Will Accept Shiba Inu

Major tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) has officially confirmed that it will accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).  read more
Unconfirmed: Dogecoin Whale Address Holding 30% Of Doge Is Robinhood

Unconfirmed: Dogecoin Whale Address Holding 30% Of Doge Is Robinhood

The address holding about 28% of Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) total supply most probably belongs to Robinhood, not Elon Musk as some previously  read more
Shiba Inu Weathers Crypto Sell-off Relatively Better, Becomes The First Memecoin To List In South Korea

Shiba Inu Weathers Crypto Sell-off Relatively Better, Becomes The First Memecoin To List In South Korea

Cryptocurrencies are sinking along with the rest of the financial markets on Friday amid concerns over a new variant of the COVID-19 virus that is threatening to derail the post-pandemic recovery. Meme crypto Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), however, is faring relatively better. read more
You Ask, We Analyze: Why BabyDoge Must Hold This Key Level Despite Dogecoin's Action

You Ask, We Analyze: Why BabyDoge Must Hold This Key Level Despite Dogecoin's Action

Benzinga asked its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers on Thursday evening what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. read more