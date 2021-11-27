Unconfirmed: Dogecoin Whale Address Holding 30% Of Doge Is Robinhood

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 27, 2021 9:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Unconfirmed: Dogecoin Whale Address Holding 30% Of Doge Is Robinhood

The address holding about 28% of Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) total supply most probably belongs to Robinhood, not Elon Musk as some previously speculated.

What Happened: A recent investigation led by the Dogecoin community linked the wallet behind Robinhood's 420.69 DOGE wallet test transaction to the famous Dogecoin whale wallet currently holding 4.1 billion DOGE — equivalent to about $892 million — but previously held as much as 36.7 billion DOGE. 

Dogecoin-dedicated Twitter profile Mishaboar explained that "following the trails starting from the 'first' [test] transaction by Robinhood, we can go back in time and confirm that the current largest Dogecoin wallet (and associated wallets) [are] Robin Hood's cold wallet."

He exclaimed: "That whale hoarding 30%? It's you."

The report follows early May speculation that the brokerage platform is the Dogecoin whale and was described by Mishaboar as "yet another confirmation that […] the infamous account holding 30% of the Dogecoin supply was indeed Robinhood's cold wallet."

Back in February, the address was at the epicenter of major concern in the community that was afraid that the coin had an excessively unequal distribution. This culminated with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk saying that "if major dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get" his full support since "too much concentration is the only real issue."

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.206 after seeing its price increase by about 1.0% over the past 24 hours.

Related Link: Ripple CEO Reluctant To Hold Dogecoin Due To 'Inflationary Dynamics'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Weathers Crypto Sell-off Relatively Better, Becomes The First Memecoin To List In South Korea

Shiba Inu Weathers Crypto Sell-off Relatively Better, Becomes The First Memecoin To List In South Korea

Cryptocurrencies are sinking along with the rest of the financial markets on Friday amid concerns over a new variant of the COVID-19 virus that is threatening to derail the post-pandemic recovery. Meme crypto Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), however, is faring relatively better. read more
You Ask, We Analyze: Why BabyDoge Must Hold This Key Level Despite Dogecoin's Action

You Ask, We Analyze: Why BabyDoge Must Hold This Key Level Despite Dogecoin's Action

Benzinga asked its Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers on Thursday evening what they’re buying at the open on Friday. From the replies, Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. read more
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 206%

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Coin Up 206%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose. read more
Meet The Telehealth Service That's Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Inu

Meet The Telehealth Service That's Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Inu

Toronto-based health care services provider Ask The Doctor is enabling its users to pay in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more