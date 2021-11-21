Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Weekly Sales: Bored Apes, Mutant Apes Continue Strong Sales, Wolf Game And Doodles Join Top Ten

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects. Coinbase announced several partnered NFT projects last week, which led to increased valuations of particular NFTs.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top ten NFT projects by sales volume. This week saw six projects gain in sales volume, three decline and one new project join the list.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Axie Infinity: $169.4 million, -20.2%

$169.4 million, -20.2% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $88.0 million, +46.0%

$88.0 million, +46.0% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $59.2 million, +54.5%

$59.2 million, +54.5% The Sandbox: $45.6 million, +200.3%

$45.6 million, +200.3% Wolf Game: $36.8 million, N/A

$36.8 million, N/A Farmers World: $35.2 million, +18.9%

$35.2 million, +18.9% CryptoPunks: $33.5 million, -31.0%

$33.5 million, -31.0% Doodles: $28.8 million, +348.7%

$28.8 million, +348.7% Art Blocks: $18.0 million, -41.1%

$18.0 million, -41.1% Cool Cats: $9.7 million, +37.4%

What Happened: The top two remained the same once again with Axie Infinity continuing to top the list with no end in sight. Bored Ape Yacht Club gained 46% over the previous week, an impressive feat since the prior week the project was up 219% from the week before.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club moved up the list one position with another strong week.

The Sandbox continued to move up the leaderboard with a 200% sales volume gain, moving from seventh last week to fourth place this week.

The lone new release on the list this week was Wolf Game, a newly released NFT on-chain game in which owners stake their sheep or wolves for wool and additional NFTs. The project was endorsed by several well-known NFT accounts on Twitter. The mint cost was 0.069 for Wolf Game and the floor price is now 4.6 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Doodles was the biggest gainer by percentage in the top ten with a 348.7% gain from the previous week. The project picked up chatter among social media NFT accounts and has seen the floor price range from 3 ETH to 4 ETH for much of the week.