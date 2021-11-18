StormX Announces NBA Star CJ McCollum As Brand Ambassador

StormX, a leading provider of crypto cashback, announced Thursday a partnership with NBA star CJ McCollum.

This year, StormX signed a deal with the Portland TrailBlazers that made the company the first blockchain company to secure a partnership with a "big four" professional sports team.

The cryptocurrency platform is quickly expanding –– it has already amassed over 4 million app downloads. The application lets users earn crypto-back on purchases, paid in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and StormX tokens. The platform has already given out over $3 million in crypto rewards this year alone.

"We were drawn to CJ's genuine interest in crypto, and the future state of blockchain technology," said StormX CEO Simon Yu. "As advocates for allowing anyone to be able to earn crypto with ease, we were absolutely thrilled when we realized CJ saw what we stood for, and got it. His comprehension and openness to what to most is a new concept, further cemented our interest in working with him, and we can't wait to see what our partnership brings."

McCollum said he's excited to partner with StormX.

"They’ve already done great things in Portland with the Trail Blazers, and I’m looking forward to working with them as they help to educate our fans on how easy it can be to get started in crypto," McCollum said. "Together, we will work to help bring crypto to the mainstream!"

StormX, funded by Optimista Capital, is focused on U.S. expansion. It already offers over 1,000 vendors on its shopping app. The platform plans to add a crypto-back debit card soon, which will expand its reach to over 15,000 additional vendors.

StormX believes McCollum will aid in bringing further awareness to the platform and the crypto space as a whole. He will be attending various StormX events later this year and into 2022.