Benzinga Contributor

Ryan McNamara has been a crypto investor since 2016 and works as a fund manager for Web3 Equities. Ryan is deeply involved in Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, working full-time as a Product Marketer for Origin Protocol.
SEC Says Be Careful Of Misinformation, Ironically Posts Fake Bitcoin ETF Approvals
The incident underscores the challenges of reliable information in the digital age, even from official sources.
DeFi Apps Prepare For Ethereum's Biggest Update Since The Merge: Account Abstraction
Ethereum's largest ecosystem update since The Merge occurred. Crypto players showcased new products at ETHDenver 2023. Among the highlights: implementing EIP-4337, an Ethereum Improvement Proposal that improves the ecosystem without changing its consensus-layer code.
DeFi Lending Becomes More Accessible at ETHDenver: An Interview With Huma Finance
Most decentralized finance (DeFi) lending is secured through collateral offered up by borrowers. Billions of dollars are currently locked in DeFi lending protocols like Aave, MakerDAO and Compound. These applications are only useful for the richest 1% of crypto users, as large sums of capital are needed to take out loans.
The Grand Plan For Ethereum: An Analysis Of Zero-Knowledge Scaling From ETHDenver 2023
Without a high-level understanding of zero-knowledge (ZK) technology running on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), it’s hard to conceptualize the benefit this innovation brings to the crypto economy.
Is Apple Blocking Crypto Apps? Uniswap Responds To Challenging Mobile Wallet Launch At ETHDenver 2023
Kicking off the 2nd day of ETHDenver, Uniswap’s (CRYPTO: UNI) Design Lead Callil Capuozzo announced the leading decentralized exchange’s latest product:
'FTX Users May Seek DeFi Alternatives,' Interview With Origin Protocol's Andra Nicolau
In a risk-off environment where cryptocurrency has plummeted to a fraction of its previous valuation, it’s no secret raising capital in 2022 has become a challenge for startups and industry behemoths alike. 
Omni Crypto Wallet Integrates With Ledger: Crypto's Most Accessible Wallet Levels Up Its Security Options
Omni has integrated with the leading hardware wallet brand Ledger to provide best in class security options to its users. Ledger has been making hardware wallets since 2014, and with millions of crypto investors using Ledger, it’s the most widely trusted hardware wallet in the industry. 
Origin Protocol Building DeFi & NFTs In The Bear: Interview With Co-Founder Joshua Fraser
Blockchain startups raised an aggregate of billions of dollars through the bull market, but it’s no secret those days are at least temporarily halted. For most DeFi protocols and almost every NFT project, this is the 1st bear market these companies must conquer. 
Cosmos Co-founder Ethan Buchman On Cosmos End-Game, ATOM 2.0, & IBC: Exclusive Interview From Cosmoverse 2022
Benzinga traveled to Medellin, Colombia to attend Cosmoverse 2022. The event curated the brightest minds in the Cosmos ecosystem––from developers putting carbon credits on-chain, to industry leaders in interchain security. Among the speakers at the conference was Ethan Buchman, CEO of Informal Systems and co-founder of Cosmos.
Housing Markets Are Tanking, But Can Blockchain Solve Real Estate Volatility? Interview With Parcl CEO Trevor Bacon
After two years of steady price appreciation, the real estate market across the globe has begun to abruptly decelerate — and there is little consensus on what’s to come.
Still Using iMessage? Push Protocol Launches New Web3 Communication Layer On Polygon
Communication in Web3 has relied heavily on Web2 services such as Discord, Telegram, and Twitter — until now. Push Protocol launched its wallet communication service Push Chat at Devcon today (Oct.10).
No Need To Call A Broker: Real Estate NFTs Let Homeowners Cut Out The Middleman Via Roofstock and Origin Protocol
The $11 trillion real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. Real estate technology company Roofstock aims to do just that, launching a marketplace for physical real estate NFTs that cuts sellers’ fees by over 50% when compared to traditional standards.
Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022
Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. 
The Ethereum Merge Was A Success: Now What? Interview With Launchnodes CEO Jaydeep Korde
Arguably the largest event since the creation of Bitcoin, Ethereum successfully merged its beacon chain to become fully proof of stake less than a month ago. Not only was this huge for the Ethereum community, but The Merge was the largest decarbonization event in history, reducing the world’s energy consumption by 0.2%. Since The Merge occurred, however, Ethereum has fallen in price.
EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Exchange LBank Targets African Cryptocurrency Market With 17 Web3 Projects
LBank, an Africa-focused cryptocurrency exchange, announced Monday that it has multiple growth-oriented projects and initiatives aimed at facilitating mass adoption of Web3 applications and cryptocurrency investments on the continent.
Cosmoverse 2022 Conference Is Coming To Medellin, Colombia With A "Very Big Announcement" About ATOM 2.0
Co-founders of The Cosmoverse Juri Maibaum and Fabian Klauder are hosting the Cosmoverse 2022 conference focused on interoperability this September in Medellin, Colombia.
Kevin O'Leary Says If You Do This, You're A 'Loser' And 'Un-American'
This month, a new term surfaced on LinkedIn, Twitter and other professional networking tools called “Quiet Quitting.”
Kevin O'Leary Says 'NFTs Will Be Bigger Than Bitcoin': What Else Does Mr. Wonderful Think About The Future of Crypto?
See Kevin O’Leary at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event in December. Reserve a seat now! Kevin O’Leary said on Twitter earlier this year that "NFTs will be bigger than Bitcoin."
Coinbase Could Shut Down Ethereum Staking Due To Regulatory Risks, CEO Says
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will likely opt to shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with OFAC’s requirements to censor the blockchain.
'I Didn't Sleep For 8 Days,' Terra Luna Founder Do Kwon Tells Coinage Following Crypto Collapse
Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs, recently spoke with cryptocurrency media company Coinage in Singapore — his first media interview since the collapse of Terra Luna earlier this summer. Here's what he discussed: