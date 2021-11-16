New York Islanders Launching NFTs To Celebrate UBS Arena Opening: Here's The Details

byChris Katje
November 16, 2021 9:09 am
A National Hockey League team is entering the non-fungible token space with a partnership announced Tuesday morning.

What Happened: The New York Islanders are partnering with UBS Arena Partners to sell NFTs on the Orange Comet Marketplace.

Orange Comet is a premium NFT platform powered by the Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) blockchain.

The first NFTs to launch will drop on Nov. 20, 2021, the same day the first-ever NHL game will take place at the newly built UBS Arena.

NFTs will feature NHL themed designs and come with fan experiences and physical item unlocks.

Additional NFT drops will occur throughout the current 2021-22 season in partnership between Orange Comet and the Islanders.

Orange Comet was co-founded by Dave Broome, a Hollywood producer. Additional co-founders include NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy Award winners Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan.

Orange Comet has created NFTs for several leading companies and people in the sports, music, art and entertainment sectors.

Related Link: Exclusive: Alexander Ovechkin Talks NFT Launch, How You Can Get An One On One Meeting 

What’s Next: Fans can pre-register for the first NFT drop and get rewarded. The first 1,000 fans who pre-register will receive a custom goalie mask NFT created by Orange Comet.

