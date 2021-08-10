fbpx

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Ovechkin Talks NFT Launch, How You Can Get An One-On One Meeting And Chasing Wayne Gretzky

byChris Katje
August 10, 2021 11:30 am
NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is one of the latest athletes to launch his own non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Ovechkin launched a series of NFTs through a partnership with Ethernity, a cryptocurrency marketplace for digital collectibles and non-fungible tokens.

“The partnership between Alex Ovechkin, Impossible Brief and Ethernity originated from a shared vision to honor his fans and legacy in a new, digital way that aims to create a closer connection and shared sense of community,” said Etherenity CEO Nick Rose.

The NFTs are part of “Drop #15: Alex Ovechkin” from Ethernity. The NFTs are part of a 72-hour auction with different price points and levels:

  • The Great 8 (1 available): Start price $1 in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
  • Laced Up (18 available): Start price $188 in Ethereum
  • Russian Sniper (38 available): Start price $188 in Ethereum
  • A Taste of Victory (open edition, no limit)

The highest bidder of “The Great 8” will earn a one on one meet and greet with Ovechkin to take place in Washington D.C. during the upcoming 2021-2022 NHL season.

"I think everybody understands the digital art but we also think it was cool for the winner of the special one to have a chance to come meet me and create a fun memory for everybody," Ovechkin told Benzinga.

Ovechkin noted these “digital collections” can last forever and credits the teams at Ethernity and Impossible Brief for designing the images.

“I wanted to do something with my skates but it was really the Impossible Brief guys who make all the designs and artwork from our ideas and come up with the motion and all that kind of stuff," Ovechkin said.

Related Link: DraftKings Launches NFT Marketplace; Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky Could Be Among Releases

Why It’s Important: Ovechkin becomes the latest athlete to launch NFTs and is also offering the meet and greet.

“I was talking to some of my teammates about the NFL guys doing NFTs and I talked to my agent and we think it is a good idea to do one for my fans,” Ovechkin told Benzinga.

The NHL star learned about NFTs from teammates. Ovechkin also hears about cryptocurrency, but doesn’t follow it “too closely right now.” DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) recently announced the launch of an NFT marketplace that could include top athletes. 

Ovechkin is currently training two times a day to get ready for the upcoming NHL season. When asked if he would follow the auction bidding process, Ovechkin laughed and said, “I probably will take a look.”

Ovechkin hopes the fans like the NFTs and that more can be launched in the future.

NHL Season: Ovechkin just signed a new five-year contract with the Capitals. With 730 NHL goals, Ovechkin ranks sixth all time and is the active leader. He's closing in on the record 894 goals set by Wayne Gretzky.

“It's a huge honor to even be with guys like Wayne Gretzky and we will see what is going to happen,” Ovechkin said of possibly breaking the record.

Ovechkin said he has five years now, referencing the new contract, to break the record.

“I am going to try my best and we will see what is going to happen.”

The NHL star is looking forward to a normal year after the pandemic caused disruptions in the previous NHL season making it hard to train.

“Every year is a new chance you have to get better as a player and as a team and I think we have a good chance to do that this year,” Ovechkin said.

Photo: Michael Miller, via Wikimedia Commons

