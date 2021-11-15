Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Elon Musk’s Dig At Bernie Sanders: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a dig at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the progressive legislator demanded that the ultra-wealthy must pay their “fair share” of taxes.

Musk — the world’s richest person — responded by saying he kept forgetting that Sanders was “still alive” and also asked whether the senator wanted Musk to sell more Tesla stock.

2. Apple 'Privacy Glasses' Patent: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has filed a patent for a pair of glasses that would only allow an iPhone owner to view content on the phone's display and will block others without the glasses from viewing the screen. The patent filed by Apple with the United States Patent and Trademark Office is described as "privacy glasses."

3. Morgan Stanley Economists Differ With CEO On Fed Rate Hike: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) economists have differed with the company's CEO James Gorman by saying they do not expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates until 2023. Gorman had said last month that the Fed should “start moving” in the first quarter of 2022.

4. Bitcoin Rises After Taproot Upgrade: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher early Monday after a major upgrade to the apex cryptocurrency’s network, “Taproot,” was activated on Sunday. The upgrade is expected to improve the cryptocurrency’s privacy, transaction efficiency and security. Bitcoin was up 2.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $65,799.86 at press time.

5. Dogecoin Co-Creator Gets Musk's Support: Dogecoin (CRYPOTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus’ comment on Twitter that the meme cryptocurrency’s low fees makes it superior to competing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Shiba Inu has received support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk, who is a great supporter of Dogecoin and owns a dog named Floki of the Shiba Inu breed, supported the tweet and liked it.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, how Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) plans to avoid flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period, and how Apple ended an eight-year legal battle with its employees over its bag check policy.

Also, streaming giant Netflix Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) hit series “Squid Game” has surpassed the most popular television series of all-time, the HBO show “Game of Thrones,” in terms of popularity on YouTube, the video platform owned by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).