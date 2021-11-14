Elon Musk Insults Bernie Sanders On Twitter: The Dis You Need To Know About

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to mock Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the progressive legislator made yet another social media pronouncement to increase taxes on the ultra-wealthy.

What Happened: Sanders put a tweet online Saturday that declared, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

Musk noticed the tweet on Sunday morning and offered a two-part reply. In his first volley, Musk mused to Sanders, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

In the second part of his response, Musk added, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s wealth became the target of increased media attention earlier this month when United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Director David Beasley claimed that billionaires including Musk could help solve world hunger with just a fraction of their net worth. Musk responded to Beasley via Twitter that the WFP was not able to solve world hunger despite raising $8.4 billion in 2020.

Last week, news surfaced that Elon Musk faced a $15 billion tax bill, which prompted him to sell some shares in his electric vehicle company.

Sanders did not acknowledge Musk's tweets.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corporation / Flickr Creative Commons