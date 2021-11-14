 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Insults Bernie Sanders On Twitter: The Dis You Need To Know About
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Insults Bernie Sanders On Twitter: The Dis You Need To Know About

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk took to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) to mock Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the progressive legislator made yet another social media pronouncement to increase taxes on the ultra-wealthy.

What Happened: Sanders put a tweet online Saturday that declared, “We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period.”

Musk noticed the tweet on Sunday morning and offered a two-part reply. In his first volley, Musk mused to Sanders, “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.”

In the second part of his response, Musk added, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word.”

Related Link: What You Need To Know About Joe Biden And 'Let's Go Brandon'

Why It Matters: Musk’s wealth became the target of increased media attention earlier this month when United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Director David Beasley claimed that billionaires including Musk could help solve world hunger with just a fraction of their net worth. Musk responded to Beasley via Twitter that the WFP was not able to solve world hunger despite raising $8.4 billion in 2020.

Last week, news surfaced that Elon Musk faced a $15 billion tax bill, which prompted him to sell some shares in his electric vehicle company.

Sanders did not acknowledge Musk's tweets.

Photo: Courtesy of Nvidia Corporation / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

This Clean Energy Manufacturing Company Has A Better 1-Month Return Than Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tesla And Nio
2 Reasons Why Rivian Shares Are Spiking Higher
EV Week In Review: Tesla'a Musk Walks The Talk, Nio's Forward Commentary Appeases Street, Rivian Sizzles With Its IPO, Lordstown Hit By Further Delay
Shibetoshi Nakamoto Says Dogecoin Is Superior To Shiba Inu And Bitcoin, Elon Musk Agrees
Which Vehicle Does General Motors CEO Mary Barra Drive Herself?
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Disney, Ford, General Electric, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bernie Sanders Elon Musk mean tweets taxesGovernment News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com