As Rallies In Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Muted, These 5 Coins Struck Over 50% Gains In Past Week

As rallies in meme coins — Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — muted, these 5 coins saw 50% gains in the past week.

Kadena (KDA): Kadena, which touts a safe smart contract language and a layer 1 proof-of-work blockchain, saw its token shoot up a whopping 176.2% over the last seven days.KDA hit an all-time high of $25.43 on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Kadena community Twitter handle said Wrapped Kadena $wKDA had been submitted to Ethplorer, an Ethereum tokens explorer.

This month, Kadena co-founder Stuart Popejoy said, with Kadena NFTs, it would be possible not only to mint non fungible tokens but also entire marketplaces.

If only NFTs were truly exchange-independent … but that would require a standard that can specify not just royalties but minting, burning, sale, transfer. Oh wait @kadena_io NFTs do just that. Soon you'll be able not just mint NFTs but entire marketplaces — only on Kadena https://t.co/Fq502CiU6f — Stuart Popejoy (@SirLensALot) November 1, 2021

Loopring (LRC): The token of the Ethereum Layer protocol designed for building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges rose 127.38% over the week.

Momentum in LRC was driven by a possible partnership deal with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) and high retail investor interest, which remained intact at press time.

Higher gas or transaction fees on Ethereum’s network also spurred interest in Loopring. The project underscored that facet on Sunday by posting a tutorial to their new web app which enables users to trade, swap, or provide liquidity to automated market makers.

For those new to crypto, Ethereum or Loopring L2

Here is a Full Guide / Tutorial to our brand new web app Connect a MetaMask wallet to Layer2, deposit to Loopring L2, order-book trade, simple swap or provide liquidity to the AMMs Learn it all herehttps://t.co/PyRGevXkqg pic.twitter.com/TMzasOZz04 — Loopring (@loopringorg) November 7, 2021

Crypto.com Coin (CRO): The native token of Crypto.com decentralized open-source blockchain rose 79.03% over the last seven days. CRO touched an all-time high of $0.4091 on Friday.

This month, Crypto.com rose to the top spot in Google’s Play app store in the United States with probable help from an advertising campaign launched by the firm featuring Matt Damon.

The advertisement which features the famous Latin proverb “Fortune Favors the Brave” was shared on Twitter by the company behind CRO.

Fortune Favours The Brave A tribute to those who got us this far.

And an invitation to those who will take us further.#FFTB pic.twitter.com/BWBneqjGnF — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 28, 2021

Helium (HNT): The token of a decentralized blockchain-based network meant for Internet of Things (IoT) devices has shot up 57.98% in the past seven days.

On Sunday, the project announced a partnership with Open 5G, a builder of 5G networks, and Dish Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for Helium 5G — a wireless network supported by the Helium blockchain.

The Sandbox (SAND): The token associated with virtual gaming has spiked 52.7% over the week. The token hit an all-time high of $3.45 last week on Nov. 3.

Sandbox has benefitted from the buzz surrounding Metaverse, which was fueled after Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) said it was changing its name to Meta to pursue growth in that segment.

This month the company associated with SAND said that Softbank Group Corp’s (OTC:SFTBY) Vision Fund 2 led the $93 million Series B funding into the Hong Kong-based gaming platform.

We're thrilled to announce @TheSandboxGame Series B of $93M led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, the very first they do in crypto assetshttps://t.co/KrC1n4qAYH… Join our community to be part of this fantastic journey. A thread below pic.twitter.com/X1a4XKAnfD — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) November 2, 2021

“This investment round will help us scale up our growth strategy, operations, and player acquisition in [The Sandbox Game] ecosystem,” the company said in a separate tweet.

