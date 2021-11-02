Loopring Crypto Beats Dogecoin To The Punch And Crosses $1 Mark

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 2, 2021 3:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Loopring Crypto Beats Dogecoin To The Punch And Crosses $1 Mark

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based cryptocurrency Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) continued to soar at press time crossing the $1 mark in intraday trading, a level much-sought-after by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fans. 

What Happened: LRC shot up 21.16% higher over 24 hours at $0.97 at press time. The token saw the second-highest gains over 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data. For the week, the Loopring price has gone up 124.98%. 

In intraday trading, LRC touched a high of $1.11 and traded 12.61% below that level at press time.

Comparatively, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has yet to reach the $1 mark. In May, Dogecoin's price touched $0.74, an all-time high level. At press time, DOGE traded 63.08% below that level at $0.27.
Over 24 hours, DOGE rose 1.54% while over the last seven days the cryptocurrency has risen 3.71%.

In terms of year-to-date gains, LRC pales before DOGE. LRC has risen 450.51% in 2021, while DOGE has soared a whopping 4717.06%.

See Also: How To Buy Loopring (LRC)

Why Is It Moving? LRC saw high interest from retail investors and was noted among the list of top trending tickers, as compiled by Stocktwits. The coin was also trending on CoinMarketCap at press time, and many investors turned to Google to ask "will Loopring go up?"

On Twitter, the Loopring crypto was mentioned in 4,683 tweets and saw a moderate amount of interest. The most mentioned cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was referred to in 9,601 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The recent bout of growth seen in Loopring price has been centered around the news of a possible partnership with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) on a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace.

Soaring network fees on Ethereum’s network have also boosted the fortunes of the Layer 2 token.

Read Next: 'Ethereum Killer' Polkadot Crypto's Price Touches An All-Time High: What's Going On?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin Holders Waiting For Higher Prices To Sell, Dogecoin Dips While Shiba Inu Rises; This Ethereum-Based Coin Is King Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded in negative territory Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 0.2% to $2.64 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency fell 1.03% to $60,753.06 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 3.65%. read more
GameStop Effect? Why Loopring (LRC) Crypto Is Going Up Today

GameStop Effect? Why Loopring (LRC) Crypto Is Going Up Today

Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) soared 43.27% to $0.82 over 24 hours early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer 2 token has shot up 90.66% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
UPenn's Wharton School To Accept Crypto As Tuition For Blockchain Course

UPenn's Wharton School To Accept Crypto As Tuition For Blockchain Course

Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is growing with each passing day, and the latest organization to hop onto the crypto bandwagon is the Wharton School. read more
5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

5 Best Altcoins To Buy During The Dip

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. During the 2017 bull run, Bitcoin had multiple 40%+ corrections. For seasoned crypto traders, days like this one are to be expected. Par for the course, even. read more