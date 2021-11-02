Loopring Crypto Beats Dogecoin To The Punch And Crosses $1 Mark

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based cryptocurrency Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) continued to soar at press time crossing the $1 mark in intraday trading, a level much-sought-after by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fans.

What Happened: LRC shot up 21.16% higher over 24 hours at $0.97 at press time. The token saw the second-highest gains over 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data. For the week, the Loopring price has gone up 124.98%.

In intraday trading, LRC touched a high of $1.11 and traded 12.61% below that level at press time.

Comparatively, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has yet to reach the $1 mark. In May, Dogecoin's price touched $0.74, an all-time high level. At press time, DOGE traded 63.08% below that level at $0.27.

Over 24 hours, DOGE rose 1.54% while over the last seven days the cryptocurrency has risen 3.71%.

In terms of year-to-date gains, LRC pales before DOGE. LRC has risen 450.51% in 2021, while DOGE has soared a whopping 4717.06%.

Why Is It Moving? LRC saw high interest from retail investors and was noted among the list of top trending tickers, as compiled by Stocktwits. The coin was also trending on CoinMarketCap at press time, and many investors turned to Google to ask "will Loopring go up?"

On Twitter, the Loopring crypto was mentioned in 4,683 tweets and saw a moderate amount of interest. The most mentioned cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was referred to in 9,601 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

The recent bout of growth seen in Loopring price has been centered around the news of a possible partnership with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) on a non-fungible (NFT) marketplace.

Soaring network fees on Ethereum’s network have also boosted the fortunes of the Layer 2 token.

