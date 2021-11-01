Crypto.com Becomes Top Google Play App In The US (And The Ad With Matt Damon Probably Helped, Too)

Cryptocurrency financial services application Crypto.com became the most downloaded in the U.S. app store for Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android operative system, according to mobile application data service Sensor Tower. Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Giobal Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) is third while crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF) is tenth.

What Happened: Crypto.com's surge in popularity follows the recent launch of the firm's advertising campaign featuring actor Matt Damon — possibly the most well-known celebrity to ever take part in a cryptocurrency ad.

Coinbase's application recently hit a download milestone. At the end of last month, the crypto exchange was the most downloaded application in all categories among the U.S. users of Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS-based mobile devices. Crypto.com was the sixth at the time.

Now, Apple store's data shows less enthusiasm for digital assets among iOS device users. On Monday, Crypto.com ranks 24th while Coinbase fell from the top spot down to the 57th.

CRO Price Action: At publication Monday afternoon, the token (CRYPTO: CRO) of Crypto.com is trading at $0.2131 after seeing its value increase by about 2.91% over the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap data.

Photo: World Bank Photo collection via Flickr