If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader.

Here’s a look at how shares have performed since the last stock split that happened in 2020.

What Happened: In August 2020, Tesla announced a five-for-one split, giving every Tesla shareholder five shares of the company for each share of TSLA they owned.

Tesla began trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31, 2020.

The electric vehicle leader proposed a stock split earlier this year and the board approved a three-for-one split in early August 2022 that was completed on Thursday, Aug. 25. Shareholders of Tesla received a dividend of two shares for each share held.

The board said the stock split would "make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors."

While stock splits don't change fundamentals of a stock, a cheaper share price can make it more enticing to new investors.

Tesla is currently the sixth-most valuable public company with a market cap of more than $920 billion. The electric vehicle ranks only behind Apple Inc AAPL, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN for the title of most valuable company. Alphabet and Amazon also completed stock splits in 2022.

Investing $1,000 In TSLA After Split: Tesla opened at a price of $444.60 on Aug. 31, 2020, after completing the five-for-one stock split.

An investor could have bought 2.25 shares with $1,000 at the open on Aug. 31.

The most recent three-for-one stock split would increase the 2.25 shares to 6.75 shares.

The $1,000 investment in Tesla after the last stock split would be worth $1,984.84 today, representing a gain of 98.5% in two years.

Photo via Pexels.