If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader.
Here’s a look at how shares have performed since the last stock split that happened in 2020.
What Happened: In August 2020, Tesla announced a five-for-one split, giving every Tesla shareholder five shares of the company for each share of TSLA they owned.
Tesla began trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31, 2020.
The electric vehicle leader proposed a stock split earlier this year and the board approved a three-for-one split in early August 2022 that was completed on Thursday, Aug. 25. Shareholders of Tesla received a dividend of two shares for each share held.
The board said the stock split would "make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors."
While stock splits don't change fundamentals of a stock, a cheaper share price can make it more enticing to new investors.
Tesla is currently the sixth-most valuable public company with a market cap of more than $920 billion. The electric vehicle ranks only behind Apple Inc AAPL, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc AMZN for the title of most valuable company.
Alphabet and Amazon also completed stock splits in 2022.
See Also: Looking To Trade Tesla Stock Following 3-1 Stock Split? Here's An Updated Chart
Investing $1,000 In TSLA After Split: Tesla opened at a price of $444.60 on Aug. 31, 2020, after completing the five-for-one stock split.
An investor could have bought 2.25 shares with $1,000 at the open on Aug. 31.
The most recent three-for-one stock split would increase the 2.25 shares to 6.75 shares.
The $1,000 investment in Tesla after the last stock split would be worth $1,984.84 today, representing a gain of 98.5% in two years.
Photo via Pexels.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.