If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. The move in the stock has also prompted questions of if the company will issue a stock split again.

Here’s a look at how shares have performed since the last stock split.

What Happened: In August 2020, Tesla announced a five-for-one split, giving every Tesla shareholder five shares of the company for each share of TSLA they owned.

The move was completed on Aug. 31 after market close, with shares closing at a split-adjusted $498.32.

With Tesla shares trading over $1,000 and continuing to soar, some have said they wouldn't be surprised to see the company announce a stock split.

Tesla shares are up over 70% year-to-date. Musk is the richest person in the world, valued at $335 billion after adding over $165 billion to his wealth in 2021.

Tesla is currently the seventh most valuable public company or asset according to Assetdash.com at $1.18 trillion. The electric vehicle ranks only behind Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Saudi Aramco, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for the title of most valuable company.

Investing $1,000 In TSLA After Split: Tesla opened at a price of $502.14 on Sept. 1, 2020, after completing the five-for-one stock split.

An investor could have bought 1.99 shares with $1,000 at open on Sept. 1.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $2,332.28 today based on a price of $1,172 for TSLA shares.

The hypothetical $1,000 investment would be up 133% in 14 months.