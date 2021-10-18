Elon Musk Milestone, Apple Event, Dogecoin Forecast, Foxconn EVs, Bitcoin ETF: 5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Elon Musk Worth More Than Two Fellow Billionaires Combined: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — the world’s richest person with a net worth of $236 billion — is now worth more than Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) founder Warren Buffett combined, it was reported, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Both Gates and Buffett had once topped the list.

2. Apple To “Unleash” Redesigned MacBook Pros Today: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to unveil the redesigned MacBook Pro laptops with its more powerful in-house chips at its “Unleashed” hardware launch event on Monday, according to leading Apple watcher Mark Gurman. The new MacBook Pro models will be Apple’s first high-end laptops that would not be powered by Intel Corp.’s (NASDAQ:INTC) chips.

3. Huge Dogecoin Rally Predicted: Justin Bennet, a cryptocurrency market analyst with 78,000 Twitter followers, believes that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) could rally 500% to 1000% in the coming months if the meme cryptocurrency reclaims the $0.24 level.

4. Apple Supplier Foxconn's EV Foray: Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (OTC:HNHPF), better known as Foxconn, announced its foray into the EV segment with the launch of three new electric vehicles at its annual tech day on Sunday. The vehicles include a sports utility vehicle named Model C, a Model E sedan and a Model T bus.

5. Bitcoin Rallies Ahead of Futures ETF Launch This Week: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to rally on Sunday after reports suggested that a Bitcoin Futures ETF could begin trading this week. The Bitcoin futures ETF from ProShares will trade with the ticker “BITO,” it was reported by Bloomberg. Bitcoin was up 2.7% during the last 24 hours, trading at $62402.69 at press time.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s plan for his fintech firm Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to build an open-source Bitcoin mining system, the Dogecoin knock-offs that are surging on Sunday, the “Big Short” investor Michael Burry’s disclosure that he is no longer betting against Tesla, and Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FB) plan to create 10,000 jobs in the European Union as it attempts to build “the metaverse.”