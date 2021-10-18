fbpx

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Theme Coin Up 2000%

byMadhukumar Warrier
October 17, 2021 9:47 pm
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Massive Gains Today, With One 'Floki' Theme Coin Up 2000%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs such as PrinceFloki (CRYPTO: PrinceFloki), Kombai Inu (CRYPTO: KOMBAI), Hina Inu (CRYPTO: HINA), Baby Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: BABYSAITAMA) and Doge Dash (CRYPTO: DOGEDASH) are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night.

What Happened: PrinceFloki, a rebase token with DOGE rewards, is up 2171.22% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000144 at press time.

The altocoin has surged 2135.05% against apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin and gained 2161.00% against Ethereum. It is also the top gainer among cryptocurrencies during the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin

Among the other knockoff coins, Kombai Inu has gained 853.71% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000002553, while Hina Inu is up 136.08% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000000541.

Baby Saitama Inu has surged 119.15% over 24 hours to $0.000000000293, while Doge Dash gained 106.17% during the 24-hour period to $0.00009212.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 1.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2401 at press time. Shiba Inu is has gained 5.79% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002699.

Why It Matters: PrinceFloki, which calls itself the "son" of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, said on Twitter on Saturday that it had reached over 7000 currency holders.

The coin also congratulated itself for reaching a market capitalization of $1.50 million.

Kombai Inu says on its website that is a deflationary meme token for people who love dogs and is available on the Ethereum blockchain.

The token noted on Twitter that it is trending on CoinGecko. It stood in the third position among the top cryptocurrency gainers during the past 24 hours.

Hina Inu is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer deflationary community token that passively rewards its holders with a 2% tax redistribution for all transactions.

Baby Saitama is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It can be traded on the Uniswap platform using TrustWallet or Metamask.

 

