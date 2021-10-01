fbpx

Dogecoin Co-Founder Says Here's What Needs To Happen To Boost The Crypto's Utility

Shivdeep Dhaliwal
September 30, 2021 10:49 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus advocated for the competition of the Dogecoin-Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bridge.

What Happened: Markus said on Twitter Thursday that there are two things he believes that would help DOGE. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

One is the completion of the DOGE-ETH bridge and the other is for non fungible token platforms like OpenSea allowing for the DOGE-ETH token to be used for purchases.

“NFTs purchasing is high demand with crypto. Allowing for DOGE purchases of NFTs greatly increases its utility,” wrote Markus. 

Why It Matters: Markus is an advisor for the Dogecoin Foundation along with Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin. 

See Also: 'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

Earlier in the year, Buterin said that he loves DOGE and suggested a bridge between DOGE and ETH in order to ramp up the transaction speed of the former.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has also voiced his support for the bridge between the two cryptocurrencies.

Oscar Guindzberg, a developer involved in the bridge project, told Benzinga that the released date is “yet not established.” A working prototype is in progress, as per Guindzberg.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE traded 1.16% higher at $0.20 while ETH traded 2.06% higher at $3,022.05.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Matt Wallace Says His NFT Project DogeX Will Deepen Ties Between Dogecoin And Ethereum

