'The Sims' Developer Jumps Aboard NFT Bandwagon As Ethereum-Based Axie Infinity Sees Great Success This Year

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 29, 2021 4:49 am
The designer of Electronic Arts’ (NASDAQ:EA) “The Sims” and “Sim City” games, Will Wright, is releasing a new non fungible token-oriented game that aims to “uncover” the subconscious. 

What Happened: Details of the game dubbed “Proxi” are now available on Wright’s Gallium Studios. 

Proxi allows players to build an “AI from the ground up that gains intelligence about you and your experiences from the memories that you share,” as per the gaming studio’s website.

The development roadmap for the game will be revealed in a series of releases yet to come.

“This is in some sense a game of self-discovery, a game where we actually uncover the hidden you – your subconscious, your inner ID, and bring it to the surface, bring it to life so you can interact with it, you can play with it, you can learn from it and it can learn about you,” Wright said on Proxi’s webpage.

On Tuesday, Forte, which is building a blockchain platform for video games, announced the launch of the first NFT presale for Proxi.

The presale begins Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. PT and will last for 24 hours. There are two distinct packs of NFTs on offer which contain a mix of in-game, collectible, and community NFTs designed to augment the player experience.

The two items for sale are a Founder’s Pack and a Supporter’s Pack, each priced at $50 and $10, respectively.

Why It Matters: Proxi is Wright’s first new video game project since the 2008 era “Spore.”

Since it is the users that are creating their personal memories in the game, Wright thought it fitting that there is ownership, reported Bloomberg.

If someone creates something in Proxi, they will own it as an NFT. An in-game marketplace will facilitate transactions for the players, the publication noted.

Since Proxi’s content is of a personal nature, the blockchain helps protect players from piracy and facilitates ownership. The game is reportedly due for release this fall.

This month, Ark Invest analyst Frank Downing noted that in-game assets were one of the three categories driving NFTs — the others being one-of-one pieces and avatars.

These in-game assets are tradable across platforms and in play-to-earn games such as the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -based Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), as per the analyst from the Cathie Wood-led firm.

Last month, Ark analyst Nick Grous said in a note that Axie Infinity is the “foundation” of an “emerging economy” that is play-to-earn games.

The rising popularity of NFTs has been one of the drivers of ETH’s price this year. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has soared 322.21% so far in 2021.

Photo: Courtesy of Gallium Studios

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cryptocurrency News Markets

