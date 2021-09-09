EXCLUSIVE: Matt Wallace Says His NFT Project DogeX Will Deepen Ties Between Dogecoin And Ethereum

Popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace said that his DogeX non fungible tokens are helping introduce the Shiba Inu-themed coin community to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

The Collection: The Wallace-backed DogeX NFTs claim to bring the Doge “legend to life.” The collection is made of ten thousand collectible characters on a “mission to Mars,” as per the collection’s OpenSea description.

The NFT series is made up of five sets of characters — Earth Doges, Moon Doges, Journey Doges, Mars Doges, and Asteroid Doges — each more progressively rarer than the last.

Even rarer still are NFTs seemingly named after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, “Shark Tank” fame Mark Cuban and DOGE co-creator Billy Markus. These are Elon Doge, Doge Cuban, and Billy Doge.

Wallace claimed that this was the “highest quality NFT project with the most combinations that has ever been released.”

On the rare DOGEs and when the characters will be completely revealed, Wallace said they will be made public one at a time as they get minted.

“Someone actually just got the Elon Doge and then are still more of the rarest ones out there left to be minted!”

'Hemmed' By The Exchanges: Ironically, though the collection celebrates DOGE, it cannot be purchased in the meme cryptocurrency as of now. As per Wallace, “Dogecoin is the most amazing cryptocurrency in my opinion, it has been hemmed in to some degree by centralized exchanges which currently inhibit some cool future use case possibilities.”

Wallace is hopeful that the situation will change and DOGE has to connect with the ecosystem of blockchains.

On Dogecoin-Ethereum Collaboration: “DogeX moves in this direction by introducing the Doge community to the eth blockchain,” said Wallace.

As per the content creator, the metaverse DogeX is developing will deepen ties and “work on creating products and services that bridge eth with doge.”

He described it as a “good step in changing the game even more for Dogecoin,” and that once “the doge/eth bridge is complete you will be able to [buy] a DogeX NFT with a tokenized Dogecoin.”

In an interview last month, DOGE co-creator Markus hailed Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin as a “crypto genius” and said he was excited when found out that the latter would be on board the recently reinvigorated Dogecoin Foundation in an advisory capacity.

Counting On The Community: Wallace acknowledged that NFTs are subject to volatility especially around the time a project is established.

“We believe the metaverse and level of community support for the series will raise our floor price over time,” he said.

On the utilization of the proceeds from NFTs, Wallace revealed that the bulk of raised funds go to “metaverse development,” and towards “the costs of designing a project with such an ambitious combination of assets (1075 + separate classes).”

