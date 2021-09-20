fbpx

5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, El Salvador Bitcoin Buy, Litecoin Growth, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 20, 2021 6:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, El Salvador Bitcoin Buy, Litecoin Growth, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that traders and investors wouldn't want to miss out.

1. Hang Seng Index Tumbles on Evergrande Debt Woes: Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), dropped significantly in Hong Kong amid worries about embattled property developer China Evergrande Group’s (OTC:EGRNF) ability to repay its $300 billion debt pile. The Hang Seng Index is down 3.3% at the time of writing.

2. El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip:  El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender, has purchased 150 new bitcoins to boost the country’s holdings to 700 BTC, president Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter.

3. Litecoin Wallet Activity Growth Surpasses Dogecoin: In other news from the cryptocurrency sector, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) has surpassed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) in terms of the number of active addresses on the network.

4. Apple iOS 15 Launch Today: Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is launching another major update of its iOS operating system, which comes with several new features on Monday, but users are cautioned to avoid downloading the latest version of the iOS 15 on the first day, as it will be the live version of a beta version that could contain bugs.

5. SVODs Steal The Show at Emmy Awards: Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) won a total of 44 awards at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night, once again highlighting the dominance of subscription-video-on-demand platforms. Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ won 14 awards, while tech giant Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple TV+ won a total of 10 Emmy awards.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the Benzinga EV week in review, the Week in Cannabis, where the world’s first statue of anonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto was unveiled, and Dogecoin knock-offs that are surging despite a slump in major cryptocurrencies.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Markets Tech

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana CRYPTO: SOL) and believes they are ready for an “explosive” fourth quarter. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End The Week On Lackluster Note As Stablecoin-Regulations Take Center Stage In Washington

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End The Week On Lackluster Note As Stablecoin-Regulations Take Center Stage In Washington

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies were in negative territory on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 3.16% to $2.08 trillion. read more
Forget Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin: Litecoin Activity Surpasses Them All

Forget Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin: Litecoin Activity Surpasses Them All

According to Jay Milla, the director of the Litecoin Foundation, the number of active addresses on the Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) network has surpassed that of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is the cryptocurrency that underpins the Binance ecosystem. While it was originally launched as an ERC-20 token in July 2017 on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, the token has since moved on to its own network. read more