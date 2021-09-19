fbpx

World's First Sathoshi Nakamoto Statue Unveiled: Here's Where It Is And Why It Was Created

byChris Katje
September 19, 2021 5:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
World's First Sathoshi Nakamoto Statue Unveiled: Here's Where It Is And Why It Was Created

A country of less than 10 million people has unveiled the world’s first Satoshi Nakamoto statue.

What Happened: A statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was unveiled on Sept. 16 in Graphisof Park, Budapest, a city in Hungary.

“The statue is made of bronze, the face is made of a special bronze-aluminium composite, thus every visitor can see their own face when looking at Satoshi. We are all Satoshi,” the statue’s website reads.

Satoshi is wearing a hoodie on the sculpture and has the Bitcoin logo on its chest.

The statue was created to honor Nakamoto. The statue’s idea came from Andras Gyorfi, editor of Kripto Akademia, a Hungarian crypto news site.

“We believe that it (Bitcoin) brought something much more important to our world, than a decentralized peer-to-peer payment network,” the site reads. “The underlying technology, blockchain that Satoshi Nakamoto introduced to the world can truly make our life better.”

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 When Tim Draper Predicted Bitcoin Is Going To $10,000, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Creating The Sculpture: Two Hungarian sculptors Gergely Reka and Tamas Gilly created the statue. The goal was to create a human form statue and keep the anonymity of Nakamoto in place.

“It is very difficult to make a portrait sculpture of a person that we don’t know exactly what they look like,” the sculptors said. “I hope that through the language of sculpture I have managed to convey the basic idea of Bitcoin, that it belongs to everyone and no one at the same time.”

Visiting The Statue: The statue is free to visit and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The group behind the sculpture accepts donations made to their crypto wallets. Donations will be used to increase PR of the project.

Price Action: Bitcoin trades at $47,533.70 at the time of writing. 

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

AMC To Accept Bitcoin And Crypto For Payment, Are NFT Commemorative Tickets Next?

AMC To Accept Bitcoin And Crypto For Payment, Are NFT Commemorative Tickets Next?

One of the hottest 2021 stocks has been AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). The stock has gained favor with a loyal community that sees a strong recovery coming for the movie theater company. read more
Bitcoin Consolidates Into Bullish Pattern: What's Next For The Crypto?

Bitcoin Consolidates Into Bullish Pattern: What's Next For The Crypto?

On Friday Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was consolidating the bullish break up from a descending trendline Benzinga called out. read more
Japanese Gaming Giant Nexon Puts $100M Worth Bitcoin On Balance Sheet

Japanese Gaming Giant Nexon Puts $100M Worth Bitcoin On Balance Sheet

NEXON Co Ltd (TYO: 3659), one of Asia’s largest gaming companies, announced the purchase of $100 million worth of Bitcoin using the companies cash reserves. read more
What's Next For Bitcoin? Golden Cross, Fundamentals Spur Bullish Dreams

What's Next For Bitcoin? Golden Cross, Fundamentals Spur Bullish Dreams

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw a major price correction this month. What's next for the world's first cryptocurrency? read more