Apple's iOS 15 Update Releases On Monday, But You May Not Want To Install it Right Away

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is launching its updated iOS version 15 on Monday.

The new operating system comes with a wide range of new features and fixes some existing bugs as well.

It will bring new features like the ability to FaceTime Android owners, store your driver's license in your digital wallet, and major Apple Maps upgrades.

Apple intends to initially release the beta version to help developers resolve the bugs. So while they work to resolve remaining glitches, you could see issues with the bugs in the initial general release.

Cnet.com claims that the third build was worse than the ones that came before it. But later on, Apple's development team addressed most of those bugs.

So it is advisable to avoid downloading the latest version on day one, as you will witness the live version of a beta tester.

In the case of iOS 14, the bugs were fixed a week after it was launched. So you may want to wait a period of time before installing the new operating system on your iPhone.

According to a report, iOS 15 isn't a complete revamp of the iPhone operating system. However, it does offer some beneficial features for users.

Apple has announced that it will continue support for iOS 14, so users won't miss security and bug fixes, even if they decide not to install Apple's newest operating system.

