5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed: Apple Event, Facebook Smart Glasses, Elon Musk And Dogecoin, Disney And 'Shang-Chi,' Tesla China Price Hike

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 13, 2021 6:55 am
This weekend was packed with interesting news from the technology, cryptocurrency and corporate sectors. Here is a quick roundup of the top five stories that investors may have missed.

1. Speculations Ahead Of Apple Event: Tech giant Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) first hardware unveiling event of this year, dubbed “California Streaming” will be held on Sept. 14. At the event, the tech giant is expected to launch the much-anticipated iPhone 13 models that will have high refresh rate screens, smaller display notches and improved cameras, compared to the iPhone 12 models launched last year alongside other products.

2. Italy Seeks 'Clearer' Facebook Smart Glasses: Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been asked by Italy’s data protection authority to provide clarifications on whether the company’s first smart glasses called “Ray-Ban Stories” launched in partnership with Ray-Ban maker Essilor Luxottica is in compliance with privacy laws. Bloomberg Journalist Mark Gurman also noted that Facebook may have rushed with the launch in a manner Apple would never do.

3 Musk Tweet Causes Nodes To Implement Doge Upgrade: A two-old week tweet by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk helped 763 nodes to implement the recent 1.14.4 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) upgrade, but the network needs more nodes, according to Dogecoin developer, Doge Whisperer. Musk on Sunday also seemed to cause as much as a 1000% surge in a meme coin with one of his tweets.

See also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

4. Disney’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Continues To Shine: Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE:DIS) new Marvel Cinematic Universe release “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” continued its stellar performance by topping the box office for the second straight week. The movie raked in $35 million from 4,300 theaters.  

5. Tesla China Price Hike: Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has raised the price of its Model Y Performance car in China for the second time in seven months. The new price of Model Y will now be RMB 387,900 ($60,939) and follows a rebound in Tesla’s domestic China shipments in August.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the Benzinga EV week in review, the Week in Cannabis, rock band Kings of Leon’s plan to send a non fungible token of their “Time in Disguise” track on SpaceX’s Inspiration4 spaceflight, stocks trending on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, and altcoins that are surging amid a slump in major cryptocurrencies.

