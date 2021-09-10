A Kings Of Leon NFT Will Launch On SpaceX's Private Inspiration4 Flight

Rock band Kings of Leon will make history as it sends the first music NFT into outer space on Sept. 14.

What Happened: The Kings of Leon song “Time in Disguise” will become the first minted NFT song to be played in the first all-civilian mission to orbit.

According to a statement from SpaceX’s Inspiration4, the minted NFT will be one of 51 non-fungible tokens to be carried into space.

Excited to share a peek into the #Inspiration4 mission payload! See how you can own a piece of history like the first NFT song to go to space from @KingsofLeon and other iconic items, benefiting the life-saving work of @StJude here on earth: https://t.co/OqIBOO2aPT pic.twitter.com/XSGkIbwYRd — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 9, 2021

Inspiration4 is a three-day free-flying trip to Earth orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The mission was planned by the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman, who will also serve as mission commander.

"We're honored to participate in this historic journey in an effort to raise money for St. Jude, and we’re sending all our best to the crew of Inspiration4," said Kings of Leon in a statement.

Proceeds from the NFT auction will go towards the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At the time of writing, the largest bid on the Kings of Leon NFT stood at $50,000.

Together with the 50 other NFTs on offer, Inspiration4 said it aims to raise as much as $200 million for the charity.

The auction for the art NFTs will be minted and available on the Origin Token (CRYPTO: OGN) platform. Bids will go live on Sept. 14 and close when the Crew Dragon reaches the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 17.

Price Action: As of Friday morning, OGN was trading at $0.96, down 2.39%. The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $45,610.33, down by 2.47%.

Photo: Brian McGowan on Unsplash