fbpx

A Kings Of Leon NFT Will Launch On SpaceX's Private Inspiration4 Flight

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 10, 2021 10:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A Kings Of Leon NFT Will Launch On SpaceX's Private Inspiration4 Flight

Rock band Kings of Leon will make history as it sends the first music NFT into outer space on Sept. 14.

What Happened: The Kings of Leon song “Time in Disguise” will become the first minted NFT song to be played in the first all-civilian mission to orbit.

According to a statement from SpaceX’s Inspiration4, the minted NFT will be one of 51 non-fungible tokens to be carried into space.

Inspiration4 is a three-day free-flying trip to Earth orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The mission was planned by the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman, who will also serve as mission commander.

"We're honored to participate in this historic journey in an effort to raise money for St. Jude, and we’re sending all our best to the crew of Inspiration4," said Kings of Leon in a statement.

Proceeds from the NFT auction will go towards the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At the time of writing, the largest bid on the Kings of Leon NFT stood at $50,000.

Together with the 50 other NFTs on offer, Inspiration4 said it aims to raise as much as $200 million for the charity.

The auction for the art NFTs will be minted and available on the Origin Token (CRYPTO: OGN) platform. Bids will go live on Sept. 14 and close when the Crew Dragon reaches the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 17.

Price Action: As of Friday morning, OGN was trading at $0.96, down 2.39%. The market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $45,610.33, down by 2.47%.

Photo: Brian McGowan on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Nifty Gateway & ARTZ - The Art And Soul Of NFTs

EXCLUSIVE: Nifty Gateway & ARTZ - The Art And Soul Of NFTs

Interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway and NFT and Hip-Hop Artist ARTZ. read more
Play-To-Earn Game Monster Hunters To Launch Its Presale On September 16

Play-To-Earn Game Monster Hunters To Launch Its Presale On September 16

Play-to-earn blockchain game Monster Hunters will take the gaming industry by storm. The game provides numerous innovative features, including multiple levels of monsters to fight, boss fights, and NFT farming. The token sale for this project will kick off on September 16, 2021. read more
Here's How Much 101 Bored Apes Just Sold For At Sotheby's Auction

Here's How Much 101 Bored Apes Just Sold For At Sotheby's Auction

Non-fungible tokens have risen in value and popularity throughout 2021. One item that has brought more awareness and support to the larger projects are the big auction houses selling individual NFTs or lots of NFTs. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Wallace Says His NFT Project DogeX Will Deepen Ties Between Dogecoin And Ethereum

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Wallace Says His NFT Project DogeX Will Deepen Ties Between Dogecoin And Ethereum

Popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) YouTuber Matt Wallace said that his DogeX non fungible tokens are helping introduce the Shiba Inu-themed coin community to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.  read more