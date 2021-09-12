What To Expect From Apple's 'California Streaming' Event

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) sent out invites last week for the year's first hardware unveiling, dubbed "California Streaming." The event is being held on Sept. 14.

Munster Braces For Two Hardware Events: While the tech industry focuses on new product specifications and pricing, Apple customers will become increasingly dependent on Apple's integrated family of products, services and support, Loup Funds analyst Gene Munster said in a note.

These products will be the foundation to the multi-year digital transformation wave which will gain momentum with 5G and AR, the analyst said.

Apple will host an additional hardware event in October, with the new models announced at both events accounting for about 40%-50% of its revenue over the next 12 months, Munster said.

The analyst offered his take on the various hardware products likely to be announced this year.

New iPhone to Come With Same Specs, Updated Camera Features: There is likely to be little change in specifications this year, and the specs will likely be the same 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes as the iPhone 12, Munster said.

Like every year, the devices will include updated camera resolutions and new filters, such as Portrait mode for video, the analyst said. The rumored satellite feature will likely be used for emergencies to tap into first-responder networks, he added.

Updates will likely include the latest A15 chip and a higher resolution display, Munster said.

In 2020, the pool of iPhones three years or older was likely at 420 million, the analyst estimated. That base will drive iPhone revenue growth of about 40% in the fiscal year 2021, compared to a typical year of low single-digit growth, the analyst said.

For next year, the Street is looking for 5% growth and 260 million units. Given the pool of 400 million iPhones three years or older, Munster also sees the same upside.

Modest Updates to MacBook Pro: The 16-inch MacBook Pro, with the new M1 chip, will likely see its first design update in five years, Munster said. The analyst expects modest updates to MacBookPro this fall.

Apple Watch to Get First Design Change: Apple Watch is likely to see the first design change in three years to bring a slimmer profile and a fractional increase in the display, Munster said.

"We believe 13% of the iPhone base has a Watch, and that this percentage will increase to 35% plus in the years to come as more biomarkers are adding in the next couple of years, including blood pressure and working with third-party blood glucose monitoring applications," the analyst said.

iPad and AirPods: Munster expects updated design for the entry-level iPad and iPad mini, with starting prices unchanged at $329 and $399, respectively.

As far as AirPods are concerned, the entry-level accessory will likely add noise cancellation, the analyst said. The analyst expects the price to be unchanged at $159.

MR Headset a Long Shot: It's highly unlikely the rumored MR headset makes an appearance at the event, Munster said. The product is under development and more likely to be previewed at the WWDC in June 2022, he added.

Apple shares closed at $148.97 on Friday, down 3.31%.

Photo: Courtesy Apple