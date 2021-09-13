fbpx

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Turn Red Again But These Altcoins Are On A Tear Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 13, 2021 12:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Turn Red Again But These Altcoins Are On A Tear Today

Major cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory in the late hours of Sunday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.63% to $2.05 trillion.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.72% lower at $45,003.36 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has risen 12.97%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 0.61% over 24 hours to $3,302.52 and, for the week, it has plunged 15.85%.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), a  proof-of-stake blockchain platform that implemented smart contracts on Sunday, traded 5.99% lower at $2.43 over 24 hours. For the week, Cardano has fallen 15.83%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 0.36% at $0.24 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE has lost 22.63%.

The top gainer on Sunday evening was Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) which soared 22.91% over 24 hours to $33.19. For the week, the coin has risen 26.34%.

Against BTC and ETH, ATOM rose 23.54% and 22.27%, respectively. 

Other notable gainers over 24 hours included Tezoz (XTZ), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), and Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE)

XTZ shot up 16.75% to $7.06, DOT rose 15.45% to $36.27 and ONE gained 13.97% to $0.204 in the period.

Why It Matters: South Korea has set Sept. 24 as a deadline for foreign and local exchanges to register as legal trading platforms but local platforms are struggling to meet the conditions, reported Financial Times.

See Also: US Should Declare Bitcoin As Legal Tender, Says 1 In Every 4 Americans: YouGov Survey

The regulatory requirement could reportedly potentially wipe out $2.6 billion with almost 40 out of South Korea’s 60 cryptocurrency operators expected to be shuttered.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo said Sunday that "minnows" are continuing to pile on BTC following similar action by the whales.

Cryptoquant noted a fall in BTC exchange reserves to a three-year low. An increase in this metric implies an increase in BTC supply for selling, altcoin purchase, and margin trading.

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe made a reference to ATOM, by simply tweeting “$ATOM” on Sunday.

The trader also made another brief comment on the cryptocurrency markets noting, “it’s a bull market.”

Read Next: Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), posted a picture of his newly arrived Shiba Inu dog Floki on Twitter and that was enough to send Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knock-offs named after the pooch soaring.  read more
Ark Invest Founder Cathie Wood To Invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs

Ark Invest Founder Cathie Wood To Invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs

Cathie Wood-led firm Ark Investment Management has revised the prospectus for its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) to open the possibility of investing in crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs read more
Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

Elon Musk Tweet Leads To An 'Important' Upgrade For Almost 800 Dogecoin Nodes

In a recent tweet, a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) developer, Doge Whisperer mentioned the importance of the 1.14.4 Dogecoin upgrade, referring to a two-week-old  read more
If You Like Baby Doge, A New Range Of Products To Utilize The Token Are Coming

If You Like Baby Doge, A New Range Of Products To Utilize The Token Are Coming

Baby Doge (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), which has gained popularity for its meme-related similarity to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), recently announced a range of new products, including a wallet, exchange, app, and debit card.  read more