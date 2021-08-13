fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.29
366.24
+ 0.35%
DIA
+ 0.16
355.07
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.83
444.28
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 2.31
143.93
+ 1.58%
GLD
+ 2.37
161.68
+ 1.44%

Warren Buffett-Backed Brazilian Crypto Bank Plans $2B NASDAQ IPO

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 13, 2021 4:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Warren Buffett-Backed Brazilian Crypto Bank Plans $2B NASDAQ IPO

Brasilian cryptocurrency-supporting bank backed by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) Nubank plans to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange through an initial public offering.

What Happened: According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that the company plans to hold an IPO worth over $2 billion on Nasdaq this year.

Banks involved in the IPO include Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C), and UBS Group AG. (NYSE: UBS).

Nubank’s Co-Founder David Velez recently admitted that the company was considering a public listing without disclosing further details.

Read also: Why Ray Dalio Would Pick Gold Over Bitcoin

The crypto bank may be purportedly going after a valuation exceeding $40 billion, but this number is not final since negotiations are still ongoing.

This would make the company the second most valuable financial institution in Latin America, right after Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE: ITUB).

What It Matters: Earlier this year, Nubank acquired Brasilian digital investment firm Easynvest — which manages over $5 billion in assets for over 1.6 million clients.

Since then, the bank started offering its customers exposure to Bitcoin through Easynvest's QR Bitcoin ETF (QBTC11), and its website has a dedicated section with information about cryptocurrency and NFT trends. 

In June, Nubank managed to secure a $500 million investment from Berkshire Hathaway despite Buffett notoriously hating Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and cryptocurrencies.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Get $50 when you trade crypto!

Limited time offer: buy $500 worth of crypto and get a bonus $50! Build a diversified portfolio with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins — or simply copy eToro’s top crypto traders!

claim now

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Entrepreneurship IPOs Global Markets Tech ETFs General

Related Articles

Berkshire Hathaway Invests $500M In Brazilian Digital Bank Nubank

What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A), led by renowned investor and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) critic Warren Buffett, has invested $500 million in Brazilian digital bank Nubank. read more

TRON Founder Justin Sun Wins Bid For The Highest Priced Bitcoin NFT To Date

What Happened: Justin Sun, the founder of the TRON blockchain, has won the bid for the first-ever “Golden Whale Pass” at a recent NFT auction hosted by NFT Glee and Bitcoin 2021. The Golden Whale Pass will give the holder lifetime access to all future Bitcoin Conference events and multiple VIP benefits at the Bitcoin 2021 conference. read more

Elon Musk The Next 'Bad Boy' Of Crypto? At Least 'Incumbent' Justin Sun Thinks So

Tron (TRX) founder Justin Sun said Tuesday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk may be the next in line to receive the "bad boy" title of the cryptocurrency world. read more

Charlie Munger Talks Bitcoin, SPACs And GameStop Mania: 'It Must End Badly, But I Don't Know When'

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) vice chairman Charlie Munger spoke at the Daily Journal read more