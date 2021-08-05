fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.37
365.97
+ 0.37%
DIA
+ 1.67
346.32
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 1.81
437.18
+ 0.41%
TLT
-0.39
151.45
-0.26%
GLD
-0.69
170.22
-0.41%

Why Ray Dalio Would Pick Gold Over Bitcoin

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 5, 2021 10:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ray Dalio Would Pick Gold Over Bitcoin

What Happened: Billionaire asset manager Ray Dalio said that when it really comes down to it, he would choose real gold over its digital alternative, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

“If you put a gun to my head, and you said, ‘I can only have one,’ I would choose gold,” he said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

Dalio remains bullish on the outlook for Bitcoin, however, revealing that he still owns an undisclosed amount of the market-leading cryptocurrency.

“I own a very small amount of bitcoin. I’m not a big owner,” he said. “There are certain assets that you want to own to diversify the portfolio, and bitcoin is something like a digital gold.”

Dalio seemed to indicate that both assets have a place in an investor’s portfolio, but for those concerned by Bitcoin’s recent volatility, gold might be the better option.

Read also: Billionaire Ray Dalio Owns Bitcoin, Thinks It's Better Than Bonds

In a situation where he was forced to choose between the two, the clear winner would be gold on account of its longstanding reputation for being “a storehold of wealth,” explained Dalio.

“I just think of it as diversification,” he said. “By and large, I don’t really know whether bitcoin is going to go up or down. I could argue both sides of that.”

Price Action: After weeks of consolidating between $30,000 and $34,000, the market-leading cryptocurrency briefly touched $42,000 last week.

cAt press time, Bitcoin was trading at $37,711, losing 3% over the past 24-hours. Bitcoin’s daily trading volume stood at $26 billion and accounted for 45% of the crypto market.

Photo: Web Summit via WikiCommons

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Commodities Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

OLB Launches DMint To Expand Into Green Cryptocurrency Mining

What Happened: Cloud-based omnicommerce and payment company OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ: OLB) has expanded its operations into the field of mining cryptocurrency with the launch of its newly formed subsidiary DMint. read more

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Post Minor Recovery As Ethereum Leads Market Gains Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated London Hard Fork

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) popped over 9% along with major coins on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.04% to $1.64 trillion. What Happened: ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded 9.3% higher at $2,726.54 over 24 hours and 19.31% for the week.  read more

Meme.com Integrates Polygon To Help Meme-Token Investors Track Their Portfolio Value

As investor interest in memes expanded into the realm of finance and crypto, meme-tokens have now found a legitimate place in the market. read more

Where Might Ethereum Go In The Next Few Weeks?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Tuesday, likely cooling off after the crypto has been climbing throughout the past week. Ethereum was recently able to bounce at support and has been on a climb since. Ethereum was down 4.48% at $2,484.94 at last check Tuesday afternoon. read more