fbpx
QQQ
-0.66
336.26
-0.2%
DIA
-0.43
348.33
-0.12%
SPY
-0.74
423.34
-0.18%

Adult-Themed Crypto P--nRocket Skyrockets 169% In A Day, Courtesy Elon Musk?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 7, 2021 12:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Adult-Themed Crypto P--nRocket Skyrockets 169% In A Day, Courtesy Elon Musk?

Newly launched decentralized adult content sharing social platform PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded nearly 190% higher on Sunday night amid a social media frenzy centered around adult-themed cryptocurrencies first initiated by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: PORNROCKET traded 190.43% higher at $0.0000001674 at press time over a 24-hour period. Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the cryptocurrency traded 187.9% and 178.54% higher, respectively. 

BTC traded 1.85% higher at $36,719.63, while ETH traded 4.37% higher at $2,782.42 at press time over a 24-hour period.

Musk supposedly made a cryptic reference to a bodily fluid in a tweet on Friday, PORNROCKET’s Twitter handle replied to that tweet — claiming the project had achieved a market cap of $40 million since its launch.

Musk’s Friday post had sent another adult-themed coin, CumRocket (CUMMIES), skyrocketing but CUMMIES has since then muted.

Why It Matters: PORNROCKET was on the sixth spot in the list of trending cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap at press time. The top spot was taken by CUMMIES.

See Also: 'Stick To Space Elon,' Billboards Criticizing Musk Over Bitcoin Stance To Appear Across US

The platform uses the PORNROCKET token for payments and charges creators no fees, as per a Crypto Daily report, as cited by CoinMarketCap.

PornRocket has reportedly recruited over 30,000 creators and fans since it was announced on May 26.

See also: How to Buy CumRocket Crypto (CUMMIES)

The application linked with the project is slated to go live by the end of this year, as per Crypto Daily.

Benzinga’s Take: Musk’s frequent Twitter posts on cryptocurrencies are known to have an effect on prices, but this is not a universal truth. Investors should do due diligence before investing in cryptocurrencies with low market capitalization or newly launched projects. Musk himself has warned investors about the risks associated with cryptocurrency exposure in the past.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Spiral Down As Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Broken Heart Tweet


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Elon Musk Agrees With Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin In BTC Vs ETH Debate

What Happened: In a recent podcast with Lex Friedman, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin shared his views on a number of topics ranging from Ethereum’s advantage over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to Elon Musk’s crypto strategies. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC and Gamestop On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Five months are on the books for 2021. Some of the best-performing stocks and investments have been ones pushed by WallStreetBets and seen as potential short squeezes. A cryptocurrency based on a meme has also performed well. read more

Elon Musk Says 'A New Space Race Has Begun,' As Bitmex Looks To Get Bitcoin 'To The Moon' Ahead Of Dogecoin

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex’s announcement of its plan to send apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) to the moon ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE) has elicited a swift response from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elo read more

Decentralized Hacker Group Anonymous Targets Elon Musk Alleging His Crypto Tweets 'Destroyed Lives'

What Happened: Decentralized hacker group Anonymous, known for its cyber-attacks against several governments and corporations, appears to have targeted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, according to a read more