Elon Musk Keeps The Meme-Game On But Dogecoin, Bodily-Fluid-Themed Crypto Mute, As Blockchain Platforms Strike Gains

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continued to engage with his Twitter following over the weekend, sharing memes and commenting on those posted by others, but that did not help a certain adult-themed coin or Dogecoin.

What Happened: CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 10.9% lower at $0.124 at press time on Sunday night over a 24-hour period. Over a week, the coin has spiked 198.35%. Musk’s meme-posting had led to an explosion in the price of CUMMIES on Friday.

Another coin that Musk often discusses on Twitter, Dogecoin (DOGE), traded 0.63% higher at $0.37 on a 24-hour trailing basis. DOGE has gained 23.85% in a seven-day period.

DOGE traded 1.3% and 4.14% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

BTC traded 2.08% higher at $36,349.54 at press time over a 24-hour period, while ETH traded 5.07% higher at $2,770.47.

Cryptocurrencies among top gainers on Sunday night included Waves (WAVES) which traded 14.84% higher at $16.13, Fantom (FTM) up 12.12% at $0.35, and Tezos (XTZ) which was in the green 11.89% at $3.82.

Other notable gainers were Nexo (NEXO) and Solana ( SOL) both of which traded higher by 11.62% and 9.9% at $2.35 and $43.11 respectively.

Why It Matters: Musk reveled in memes over the weekend, a few of which supposedly endorsed CUMMIES leading to a further upwards movement for that cryptocurrency.

The entrepreneur also had a laugh at a meme centered on the risky nature of cryptocurrency investing, in particular, Dogecoin.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

Last month, the Tesla CEO engaged in a war of words with Bitcoin advocates, which was less than friendly at times.

Bitcoin “is a helluva drug,” Musk replied over the weekend to a Tweet that featured a video of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor and Max Keiser engaging with a crowd on stage at Bitcoin 2021.

… is a helluva drug — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2021

Last week, National Football League player Russell Okung put up mobile billboards with “Stick to Space, Elon” emblazoned across ahead of the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

