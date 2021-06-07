fbpx
Elon Musk Keeps The Meme-Game On But Dogecoin, Bodily-Fluid-Themed Crypto Mute, As Blockchain Platforms Strike Gains

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 6, 2021 9:35 pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continued to engage with his Twitter following over the weekend, sharing memes and commenting on those posted by others, but that did not help a certain adult-themed coin or Dogecoin.

What Happened: CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 10.9% lower at $0.124 at press time on Sunday night over a 24-hour period. Over a week, the coin has spiked 198.35%. Musk’s meme-posting had led to an explosion in the price of CUMMIES on Friday. 

Another coin that Musk often discusses on Twitter, Dogecoin (DOGE), traded 0.63% higher at $0.37 on a 24-hour trailing basis. DOGE has gained 23.85% in a seven-day period.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE traded 1.3% and 4.14% lower against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively. 

BTC traded 2.08% higher at $36,349.54 at press time over a 24-hour period, while ETH traded 5.07% higher at $2,770.47.

Cryptocurrencies among top gainers on Sunday night included Waves (WAVES) which traded 14.84% higher at $16.13, Fantom (FTM) up 12.12% at $0.35, and Tezos (XTZ) which was in the green 11.89% at $3.82.

Other notable gainers were Nexo (NEXO) and Solana ( SOL) both of which traded higher by 11.62% and 9.9% at $2.35 and $43.11 respectively. 

Why It Matters: Musk reveled in memes over the weekend, a few of which supposedly endorsed CUMMIES leading to a further upwards movement for that cryptocurrency.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Spiral Down As Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Broken Heart Tweet

The entrepreneur also had a laugh at a meme centered on the risky nature of cryptocurrency investing, in particular, Dogecoin.

Last month, the Tesla CEO engaged in a war of words with Bitcoin advocates, which was less than friendly at times.

Bitcoin “is a helluva drug,” Musk replied over the weekend to a Tweet that featured a video of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor and Max Keiser engaging with a crowd on stage at Bitcoin 2021.

Last week, National Football League player Russell Okung put up mobile billboards with “Stick to Space, Elon” emblazoned across ahead of the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

Read Next: Does Dogecoin Have A 'CEO?' Here's What You Should Know


