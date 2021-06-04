fbpx
QQQ
-3.47
336.94
-1.04%
DIA
-0.35
346.71
-0.1%
SPY
-1.50
421.83
-0.36%
TLT
-0.52
139.05
-0.38%
GLD
-3.52
182.29
-1.97%

Bitcoin, Ethereum Spiral Down As Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Broken Heart Tweet

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 3, 2021 11:23 pm
Bitcoin, Ethereum Spiral Down As Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Broken Heart Tweet

Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled down after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted a meme on Twitter Inc’s  (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform with a broken heart emoji on Thursday night.

What Happened: Musk’s tweet simply said Bitcoin with the broken heart emoji and appeared to feature a couple going through a breakup.

At around the time of Musk’s tweet, Bitcoin slipped from above $38,000 levels to the press time price of $37,762.74. Over 24-hours BTC is up 1.03%.

Bitcoin Price Post Musk Tweet, Courtesy CoinMarketCap

See Also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH) too followed suit falling from $2,800 levels to $2,724.38 at press time. Over 24-hours ETH gained 1.5%.

Ethereum Price Post Musk Tweet, Courtesy CoinMarketCap

Musk entered into a Twitter exchange with a social media user who posted a meme showcasing “Crypto Twitter” reaction to Musk’s tweets.

In yet another tweet Musk seems to make a reference to his actions leading to a fall in Bitcoin price.

Why It Matters: Last month, Musk entered a war of words with Bitcoin aficionados but during the course of his exchanges clarified that Tesla had not shed its BTC holdings.

See Also: 'Stick To Space Elon,' Billboards Criticizing Musk Over Bitcoin Stance To Appear Across US

Tesla suspended BTC payments last month which Musk attributed to environmental concerns.

Post the suspension, Musk announced he was working with Dogecoin (DOGE) developers to improve that cryptocurrency’s “system transaction efficiency.”

On Thursday, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus replied to Musk’s meme on Twitter by saying, “Elon… I put my trust in you,” also an apparent reference to the Linkin Park song “In The End.”

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron (TRX), had his say on Musk’s meme as well. 

Sun said last week that Musk may be next in line to get the “bad boy” title in the cryptocurrency world.

Read Next: Dogecoin Underperforms Wider Crypto Market Despite Key Catalyst


Elon Musk Unveiled Bitcoin's Weakness, Says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

According to Miami mayor Francis Suarez, tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted a problem with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that reduces its utility as a financial asset. read more

Bitcoin Mining Is Here To Stay, But It Has To Get Greener

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) massive energy usage has become a hot topic lately. And Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk’s recent decision to halt BTC payments due to environmental concerns has ignited a fiery debate around the issue. read more

Judge Rules In Favor Of YouTube In Crypto Scam Lawsuit Filed By Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

A Santa Clara court ruled in favor of Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube in a crypto-scam-related case filed by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) co-founder Steve Wozniak. read more

'Stick To Space Elon,' Billboards Criticizing Musk Over Bitcoin Stance To Appear Across US

National Football League player Russell Okung is putting up billboards aimed at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk due to his recent utterances on Bitcoin (BTC), Decry read more