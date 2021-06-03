fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
333.47
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
346.40
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
420.27
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.53
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
178.76
+ 0.01%

Does Dogecoin Have A 'CEO?' Here's What You Should Know

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 3, 2021 3:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Does Dogecoin Have A 'CEO?' Here's What You Should Know

Dogecoin (DOGE) has a new “CEO” — or does it now? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s co-creator Billy Markus stirred interest in the non-existent executive through a social media post.

What Happened: Markus joked on Twitter that he was resigning the post after a publication called him a CEO of Dogecoin. Markus nominated meme creator Greg as his “successor.”

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Dogecoin creator also made a reference to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who declared himself as a former CEO of the meme cryptocurrency last year.

Musk will be given the role of “Chief Meme Overlord,” as per Markus.

Greg jumped at the chance and tweeted, “With great honor I accept this position, thank you.”

Slim Jims, a snack from Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), which often uses Dogecoin for social media marketing vied for an executive position as well. 

Why It Matters: Dogecoin has enjoyed an 8,585.8% year-to-date gain driven by social media interest and mentions by celebrities like Musk, Snoop Dogg, Mark Cuban.

At press time, DOGE traded 15.41% higher at $0.42 over a 24-hour period. The meme coin spiked 14.79% against Bitcoin (BTC) and 13.47% against Ethereum (ETH) in the same time frame.

BTC traded 3.36% higher at $37,466.42, while ETH traded 5.02% higher at $2,697.91 at press time.

On r/Dogecoin, a Reddit forum, several posts clamored for Greg to be appointed CEO, even though the position does not exist in reality. 

Even though Dogecoin does not have a chief executive, trends from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) search engine Google reveal that the string “Dogecoin CEO” was more searched than "Billy Markus" in a nearly one year time period.

Google Trends Indicate Dogecoin CEO More Popular Than Billy Markus As A Search Term

Musk pointed out last month that Dogecoin has no “formal organization” and his “ability to take action is limited.”

Even so, in May the Tesla chief said he was working with Dogecoin developers to improve the cryptocurrency’s “system transaction efficiency.”

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator Says 99.9% Of Crypto Market Is Driven By 'Greater Fool Theory'


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

'Sounds Kinda Fun': Elon Musk Supports A Lollapalooza-Like Event For Dogecoin

Supporters of Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) seek to follow the mission of "Doing Only Good Everyday." That mission and a worldwide group of supporters of the cryptocurrency is leading up to a Dogepalooza event. read more

Follow Friday: 8 Dogecoin Accounts To Follow On Twitter

The rise of the valuation of Dogecoin has helped several Twitter accounts grow with loyal communities wanting to talk about and share memes of the “meme coin.” read more

Publicly-Listed Hello Pal Acquires Dogecoin Miner, Hails Meme Crypto As 'People's Coin'

Shares of Hello Pal International Inc. (OTC: HLLPF) gained more than 10% on Thursday after the Canada-based company provided more details of its recent acquisition of Dogecoin (DOGE) miner Crypto Pal Technology Ltd. read more

Much Wow Gamestonk! How You Can Use Dogecoin At GameStop, Other Retailers

Two of the most talked-about stories in the financial markets in 2021 are the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze and the rise in valuation of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin. read more