'Fast Money' Final Trades From July 17: Abbott Labs, Gold And More

Mark Tepper said on Wednesday's "Final Trades" segment he is a buyer of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

Brian Kelly says to buy iShares Barclays 20+ Yr. Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT) as a protection against a weaker-than-expected earnings this season.

Karen Finerman says to stay long SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) puts.

Steve Grasso says the Fed is dovish and bitcoin is having a little trouble, recommending to buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miner ETF (NYSE: GDX).

