'Fast Money' Final Trades From July 17: Abbott Labs, Gold And More
Mark Tepper said on Wednesday's "Final Trades" segment he is a buyer of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)
Brian Kelly says to buy iShares Barclays 20+ Yr. Treas.Bond (NASDAQ: TLT) as a protection against a weaker-than-expected earnings this season.
Karen Finerman says to stay long SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) puts.
Steve Grasso says the Fed is dovish and bitcoin is having a little trouble, recommending to buy VanEck Vectors Gold Miner ETF (NYSE: GDX).
Related Links:
'Halftime Report' Final Trades From July 16: American Airlines, JetBlue And More
Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Karen FinermanCryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.