'Halftime Report' Final Trades From July 16: American Airlines, JetBlue And More
Jim Terranova on Tuesday said Wall Street is underestimating JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) ahead of earnings and says to buy the stock.
Kevin O’Leary says small- and mid-cap stocks have not participated in the rally and he likes O’Shares FTSE Russell SMA (NYSE: OUSM).
Bryn Talkington likes New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) due to its recent sell-off and attractive 13% yield.
Jon Najarian says to buy Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) after signing a deal in the Permian Basin.
Pete Najarian likes American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).
Related Links:
Boeing's 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report
Posted-In: Bryn Talkington Jim Terranova Jon Najarian Kevin O'Leary Pete NajarianLong Ideas Media Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.