'Halftime Report' Final Trades From July 16: American Airlines, JetBlue And More
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2019 8:04am   Comments
Jim Terranova on Tuesday said Wall Street is underestimating JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) ahead of earnings and says to buy the stock.

Kevin O’Leary says small- and mid-cap stocks have not participated in the rally and he likes O’Shares FTSE Russell SMA (NYSE: OUSM).

Bryn Talkington likes New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) due to its recent sell-off and attractive 13% yield.

Jon Najarian says to buy Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) after signing a deal in the Permian Basin.

Pete Najarian likes American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

