'Fast Money' Traders Talk Retail: Costco, Target And More

Guy Adami said on Monday's "Fast Money" he likes Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) after hitting an-all time high. He also says Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-proof.

Brian Kelly likes Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY). Kelly says everyone is looking for a discount on electronics and that showrooming has actually benefited the company.

“You can go in and see it and touch it and feel it and it has actually worked for [Best Buy],” he said.

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). He says the stock's year-to-date performance reflects that the company is a bigger threat to Amazon.

